Five-star Camden (N.J.) senior D.J. Wagner surpassed 2,000 career points Thursday night, tying his career-high with 40 points in a 90-52 victory over Bishop Eustace Prep (Pennsauken, N.J.). The No. 4 ranked player in the Class of 2023 stands at 2,005 points over his four seasons at Camden with two regular-season games remaining.

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO