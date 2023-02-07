What we know: Toxic chemicals released from derailed train cars in East Palestine

Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death .

The Associated Press reported that about 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash in East Palestine around 9 p.m. Friday as a train was carrying a variety of products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, according to rail operator Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety Board.

No injuries to crew, residents or first responders were reported.

Here's the latest on what we know about the East Palestine train derailment, according to the AP :

What's the latest on the East Palestine train derailment, explosion?

Flames and black smoke billowed high into the sky from the derailment site late in the afternoon, about an hour after authorities said the controlled release would begin.

According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland and television meteorologists, the plume was visible on satellite imagery and radar.

Peggy Clark, director of the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency, said around 6 p.m. Monday that vinyl chloride, a precursor to the production of PVC plastic, was released from five derailed tanker cars into an area surrounded by a hastily constructed dike. Explosive charges on the tankers caused ruptures that allowed the chemical to flow into the area, which contained flares that ignited the flammable, carcinogenic substance.

She said other tanker cars containing the chemical had been removed from the area over the two days since the derailment.

A representative from Norfolk Southern said Tuesday afternoon that all five of the cars containing vinyl chloride were no longer burning. Four were already cleared from the wreckage, with crews working on getting to the fifth car, he said.

The representative said the cars will be inspected by the NTSB before they’re cut up and removed from the site.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine earlier ordered evacuations in the area of the derailment that has been smoldering since Friday night. Authorities believed most, if not all, residents in the danger zone had left but they were knocking on doors one more time before releasing the vinyl chloride inside the cars, he said.

“You need to leave, you just need to leave. This is a matter of life and death,” DeWine said at news conference.

The controlled release — which happened as the situation became more unstable — was done to prevent an uncontrolled explosion at the site.

In a news release issued around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, DeWine said that within the previous two hours, "a drastic temperature change has taken place in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile."

What's the air quality after the East Palestine controlled release?

Representatives from the U.S. and Ohio EPAs said Tuesday that air and water quality monitoring remain ongoing, with nothing of concern detected as of Tuesday afternoon.

The village fire chief said Tuesday that residents wouldn’t be able to return to the evacuation zone until testing determines it’s safe, saying he could not provide an estimate on when that testing will be complete and when residents can return.

The slow release of vinyl chloride from five rail cars into a trough that was then ignited created a large plume above the village of East Palestine but authorities said they were closely monitoring the air quality.

“Thus far, no concerning readings have been detected,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a brief evening news conference about three hours after the venting and burning procedure began.

However, he urged Pennsylvania residents within a 2-mile radius of the derailment site to shelter in place and keep their doors and windows closed through the evening as a precaution in case of wind shifts.

Officials warned the controlled burn would send phosgene and hydrogen chloride into the air. Phosgene is a highly toxic gas that can cause vomiting and breathing trouble and was used as a weapon in World War I.

Scott Deutsch of Norfolk Southern Railway earlier said doing this during the daytime would allow the fumes to disperse more quickly and prevent the rail cars from exploding and sending shrapnel and other debris from flying through the neighborhood.

“We can’t control where that goes,” he said.

The process involves using a small charge to blow a hole in the cars, allowing the material to go into a trench and burning it off before it’s released in the air, he said. The crews handling the controlled release have done this safely before, Deutsch said.

About three hours into the procedure, Norfolk Southern Railway issued a statement saying that experts and first responders had breached the rail cars, chemicals were burning off and the cars were expected to drain for several more hours.

What is vinyl chloride, and what is vinyl chloride used for?

Five of the cars were transporting vinyl chloride, which is used to make the polyvinyl chloride hard plastic resin in plastic products and is associated with increased risk of liver cancer and other cancers, according to the federal government’s National Cancer Institute.

Officials said Sunday afternoon that cars involved also carried combustible liquids, butyl acrylate and residue of benzene from previous shipments, as well as nonhazardous materials such as wheat, plastic pellets, malt liquors and lube oil.

Where is East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the train derailment?

East Palestine is a village of 4,761 residents located in northeastern Columbiana County, about 65 miles east of Akron, close to the Pennsylvania border and north of the West Virginia panhandle.

The site is very close to the state line, and the evacuation area extends into a sparsely populated area of Pennsylvania. About half of the 4,800 residents in East Palestine had been warned to leave over the weekend before officials decided on Monday to use the controlled release.

Shapiro said the evacuation zone includes about 20 Pennsylvania residences. Pennsylvania State Police went door-to-door to assist the last remaining residents and ensure they leave.

What caused the train derailment in Ohio?

Federal investigators say the cause of the derailment was a mechanical issue with a rail car axle.

The three-member train crew received an alert about the mechanical defect “shortly before the derailment,” Michael Graham, a board member of the NTSB, said Sunday. Investigators identified the exact “point of derailment,” but the board was still working to determine which rail car experienced the axle issue, he said.

Were there evacuations in East Palestine before the controlled release?

Forced evacuations began Sunday night in East Palestine after authorities became alarmed that the rail cars could explode after a “drastic temperature change” was observed in a rail car.

Residents were packing overnight bags, loading their pets into cars and searching for hotel rooms Monday morning. Police in the village moved out of their communication center as the threat of an explosion increased.

Police cars, snow plows and military vehicles from the Ohio National Guard blocked streets leading into the area.

According to Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland , people were asked to evacuate and shelter at the East Palestine Junior and Senior High School, according to Clark, the director of the Columbiana County EMA.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What we know: Toxic chemicals released from derailed train cars in East Palestine