Southampton fans bombard the club's Twitter account with '#JonesOUT' ahead of fan forum tonight

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Southampton fans have bombarded the club's Twitter account in an attempt to oust unpopular manager Nathan Jones as the Saints continue to struggle.

With their side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League , supporters responded to a tweet from the club on Tuesday morning with calls for Jones to be sacked, replying with a graphic and the hashtag '#JonesOUT'.

But it was not just the club's own fans that were rallying against the Welshman, with supporters of other clubs also echoing the cry.

The manager himself is under pressure at St. Mary's and the owners are reviewing his bizarre press conference about being 'one of the best in Europe' , which served to anger several senior stars.

His comments also drew criticism from pundits such as Ian Wright and Chris Sutton, who went one step further and suggested the club would be better off without him .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZFni_0kfIXr5M00

The club sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning advertising ticket sales for Southampton's away trip to Old Trafford in March, which saw fans leap at the chance to make their opinions on Jones felt.

One fan joked that Jones' struggles had united the side's supporters, writing: 'The replies. He has united our fanbase,' followed by a picture of the graphic.

Another was more insistent, simply demanding: 'Get him out.'

For a third, the prospect of an away day to Manchester would not even be considered with Jones at the club, adding: 'Not until this guy is gone #JonesOUT.'

A Southampton fan page retweeted an advert for a second fan forum of the season with the club's hierarchy, writing: 'Make yourself heard tonight. They need to be told what we all think.'

And other Twitter users have poked fun at the club's position, with one user writing: 'Just a hunch, and don't quote me on this, but I think Southampton fans might want Jones out.'

Since Jones' arrival the south-coast outfit have managed only one win in the Premier League, coming away from home against fellow strugglers Everton.

But he has managed to guide the Saints to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, although they were beaten twice across both legs by finalists Newcastle, and Jones will face either former side Luton Town or Grimsby in the FA Cup fifth round .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WiCjW_0kfIXr5M00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGtAi_0kfIXr5M00

And having taking charge of only 13 games since his appointment to the hot seat of the Premier League strugglers in November, not all fans were clamouring for his immediate departure.

One wrote: 'Back the manager. He's the one to get us back to the top. He was one of the top managers at Luton on a shoe-string budget. He's got us to a cup semi-final. #JonesIN.'

While only six points separate 20th from 14th in the table, Southampton will face two of their rivals in Wolves and Leeds either side of a Chelsea clash that could see them fall even further behind those directly above them.

The Saints will then face both Man United and Tottenham fighting for a place in the top four, which leaves the club in desperate need of points against Leeds and Wolves later this month to have a hope of climbing free of relegation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EhXa_0kfIXr5M00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuiQr_0kfIXr5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45K1sI_0kfIXr5M00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8lc5_0kfIXr5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dG0nJ_0kfIXr5M00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxTFN_0kfIXr5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNm1p_0kfIXr5M00

