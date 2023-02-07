ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons Grady Jarrett 'Place' in Ryan Nielsen New Defense?

By Harrison Reno
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFTEC_0kfIXqCd00

The Atlanta Falcons will continue to look to build around defensive tackle Grady Jarrett under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

The Atlanta Falcons are amidst a transition on the defensive side of the ball after hiring Ryan Nielsen to serve as the defensive coordinator, replacing the now-retired Dean Pees.

Despite never revealing his cards during his introductory press conference on Monday , it is believed that the Falcons could shift to a 4-3 look, different from the 3-4 that was run under Pees.

With that potential schematic transition in mind, it is only natural to wonder who and how certain players fit into that new scheme. Among the key players mentioned during Nielsen's presser was defensive lineman Grady Jarrett.

"Explosive, tough, disruptive, penetrator, a pass rusher," Nielsen said of Jarrett. "There's definitely a place for a guy like that, definitely a place. So, I'm excited about working with him for sure."

The 29-year-old Jarrett is a locker-room leader , not only because of his ability on the field but also his status as the second-most tenured player on the team.

Jarrett was productive in 2022, racking up 61 tackles, 12 for a loss and six sacks which is tied for the second-highest number of his career.

Jarrett has been and will continue to be a mainstay up front for the Falcons and is the piece they are building the front seven around.

Due to the Falcons being the second-least productive team in terms of sacks last fall, it is widely believed that Atlanta will look to bring in an edge rusher via the NFL Draft or free agency to help complete a promising defensive front.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs

Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expires after this season, and he will have a few options if he wants to leave his current team. Bieniemy is a “prime candidate” for two offensive coordinator jobs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Those jobs are with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens. Chiefs’ OC... The post Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Michael Thomas took a shot at Saints reporter in cryptic deleted Tweet

Michael Thomas doesn’t appear to be on the best of terms with one of the most notable New Orleans Saints beat reporters. Weeks ago, just before the final game of the New Orleans Saints season, the team restructured wide receiver Michael Thomas’s contract to give him a nearly million-dollar bonus for the last game of the year and to virtually guarantee that his time in New Orleans was over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Take, Ravens Lamar Jackson Trade: Falcons' Grady Jarrett 'Couldn't Agree More'

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is no stranger to being associated with controversy surrounding now-retired quarterback Tom Brady. Following a crucial sack in a Week 5 matchup that ultimately proved to be the difference between the Falcons and Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on what seemed to be a routine takedown.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs

In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 4-star Colorado DL commit

Omar White is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound, four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. White is from Valdosta, Georgia, where he plays for Valdosta High School. The Valdosta Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Westlake in the first round of the Georgia 7A state playoffs. White...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Associated Press

Falcons’ Blank excited about building around Ridder at QB

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Wednesday he is encouraged by the progress of quarterback Desmond Ridder and the potential of building around the rookie. Blank, speaking with Falcons reporters via phone from the Super Bowl, expressed confidence in the direction of the team following a 7-10 finish under second-year coach Arthur Smith. As others have speculated the Falcons could have interest in a high-priced quarterback like Lamar Jackson, who has just finished his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, Smith spoke of the advantages of building around Ridder and his rookie contract.
ATLANTA, GA
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy