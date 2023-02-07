Falcons Grady Jarrett 'Place' in Ryan Nielsen New Defense?

The Atlanta Falcons will continue to look to build around defensive tackle Grady Jarrett under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

The Atlanta Falcons are amidst a transition on the defensive side of the ball after hiring Ryan Nielsen to serve as the defensive coordinator, replacing the now-retired Dean Pees.

Despite never revealing his cards during his introductory press conference on Monday , it is believed that the Falcons could shift to a 4-3 look, different from the 3-4 that was run under Pees.

With that potential schematic transition in mind, it is only natural to wonder who and how certain players fit into that new scheme. Among the key players mentioned during Nielsen's presser was defensive lineman Grady Jarrett.

"Explosive, tough, disruptive, penetrator, a pass rusher," Nielsen said of Jarrett. "There's definitely a place for a guy like that, definitely a place. So, I'm excited about working with him for sure."

The 29-year-old Jarrett is a locker-room leader , not only because of his ability on the field but also his status as the second-most tenured player on the team.

Jarrett was productive in 2022, racking up 61 tackles, 12 for a loss and six sacks which is tied for the second-highest number of his career.

Jarrett has been and will continue to be a mainstay up front for the Falcons and is the piece they are building the front seven around.

Due to the Falcons being the second-least productive team in terms of sacks last fall, it is widely believed that Atlanta will look to bring in an edge rusher via the NFL Draft or free agency to help complete a promising defensive front.

