A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP (AIRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real...
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
Where Will Skyworks Solutions Stock Be in 1 Year?
Skyworks Solutions' (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock rose 13% on Feb. 7 after it posted its latest earnings report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Dec. 30, the diversified chipmaker's revenue dropped 12% year over year to $1.33 billion but still exceeded analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted net income declined 21% to $415 million, or $2.59 per share, which missed the consensus forecast by a penny.
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
Here's Why American States Water Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
Many investors want to pick sexy stocks that grab the headlines. Many times these stocks soar only to quickly burn themselves out. When that happens, some traders simply move on to the next highflier. I tend to prefer the opposite, those companies that largely go unnoticed, but put in a...
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
Bear markets are tough on the portfolio, but they also present opportunities. There is no better time than a bear market to buy good growth stocks at a discount. Growth stocks have been hit harder than most, as the S&P 500 Growth Index was down 30% last year, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index dropped 27% in calendar year 2022. That means that some very good growth stocks lost nearly a third of their value or more.
The Stock Market Isn't Picture-Perfect, but This Stock Has a Bright Outlook
Social media platforms always seem to find their names in the headlines. Hot topics such as the metaverse, e-commerce, photo sharing, and peer-to-peer communications are all facilitated by social networking. One name that seems to consistently divide Wall Street is image- and video-sharing website Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The company recently...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Better Data Center Stock: Intel vs. Nvidia
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss why Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) investors should keep a close eye on not only Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) but also Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock...
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.24, changing hands as low as $52.09 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Up 14% in 2023, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?
It has been quite the start to the year for the Nasdaq 100, as it is up 14%. That run-up might scare some investors away from the index, but they should look deeper than the headline numbers. It can be useful to see how much room the highest-weighted companies in...
3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 3% to Buy Without Hesitation
Dividend stocks make fantastic investments. They've historically produced higher total returns than nonpayers, with less volatility. Meanwhile, the best performance has traditionally come from dividend growers and initiators. Three dividend stocks that offer an exceptional combination of income and growth are Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and...
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD): Set to Benefit from China’s Recovery
China-based e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has been an obvious beneficiary of the regulatory easing and end of prolonged lockdowns in China. Its technology peers have rallied significantly since the positive news came in. JD stock, currently trading at ~$52, is still far from its 2021 high of over $105. Nonetheless, based on robust consumer spending trends and a resilient business model, I am bullish on JD and believe the stock will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the catalysts mentioned above.
Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?
Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock surged 9% during after-hours trading on Feb. 9 after it released its fourth-quarter report. Revenue for the cloud-based software provider rose 42% year over year to $274.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $600,000. Its adjusted net income surged from $100,000 to $21.6 million, or $0.06 per share, which topped expectations by a penny.
