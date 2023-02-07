Read full article on original website
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Here's Why American States Water Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
Many investors want to pick sexy stocks that grab the headlines. Many times these stocks soar only to quickly burn themselves out. When that happens, some traders simply move on to the next highflier. I tend to prefer the opposite, those companies that largely go unnoticed, but put in a...
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $0.01?
Popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is stirring up some excitement. The crypto is on the rise this year, with a gain of 64% so far. Why is this such a big deal? Because investors may be wondering if Shiba Inu is getting ready to deliver a performance like that of 2021. That's when it soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000%.
Where Will Skyworks Solutions Stock Be in 1 Year?
Skyworks Solutions' (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock rose 13% on Feb. 7 after it posted its latest earnings report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Dec. 30, the diversified chipmaker's revenue dropped 12% year over year to $1.33 billion but still exceeded analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted net income declined 21% to $415 million, or $2.59 per share, which missed the consensus forecast by a penny.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
After Record 2022 Profits, Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy?
After carefully negotiating its way out of an industrywide railroad strike, Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) steams ahead into 2023. The Omaha-based rail carrier posted record 2022 earnings last month amid a challenging operating environment. Let's take a look at recent performance and full-year results to determine if this railroad stock...
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP (AIRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real...
Better Data Center Stock: Intel vs. Nvidia
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss why Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) investors should keep a close eye on not only Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) but also Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock...
The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
Cloudflare (NASDAQ: NET) still has hurdles to overcome, but the bottom is in for this stock. The price action began showing a bottom in the middle of 2022, confirmed now by the Q4 results and the analyst activity they inspired. Market beat’s analyst tracking tools have picked up 6 new commentaries so far and are all bullish.
The Stock Market Isn't Picture-Perfect, but This Stock Has a Bright Outlook
Social media platforms always seem to find their names in the headlines. Hot topics such as the metaverse, e-commerce, photo sharing, and peer-to-peer communications are all facilitated by social networking. One name that seems to consistently divide Wall Street is image- and video-sharing website Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The company recently...
A Bull Market Is Coming: Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to experience pressure in its operations, and that was borne out again in another mixed earnings report that demonstrated slow growth and falling operating income. Amazon stock fell after the report, but it's up 19% so far in 2023. How can investors interpret mixed signals, and should you buy now before a bull market sweeps in?
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:. Robinhood Markets HOOD: This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.24, changing hands as low as $52.09 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Main Street Capital Stock Is Still on Sale. Is It Right for You?
Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be excellent sources of passive income for individuals seeking financial independence. But this comes with a caveat: Not all ultra-high yields are safe. But the business development company (BDC), Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) appears to pay a safe, monthly dividend to its shareholders. Let's dig...
Is RH Stock a Buy Right Now?
Investors are warming back up to RH (NYSE: RH) stock. The high-end furnishings giant's shares jumped nearly 50% over the past three months despite the fact that sales are down and the industry remains in price-cutting mode. Is Wall Street right to sound the all-clear signal for this stock, or...
Up 14% in 2023, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?
It has been quite the start to the year for the Nasdaq 100, as it is up 14%. That run-up might scare some investors away from the index, but they should look deeper than the headline numbers. It can be useful to see how much room the highest-weighted companies in...
