Henderson, TX

Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department receives surplus military truck

By Luke Whitney
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Texas ( KETK ) – The Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department received a surplus military truck.

The truck is one of hundreds that have been delivered to Texas volunteer fire departments through the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

This unit is used during wildland fires, high-water rescues and evacuations. The truck is painted a nonmilitary color and has had extensive modifications like the addition of a 600-gallon water tank.

“The off-road capabilities of the Stewart and Stevenson is unmatched by any of the regular trucks in our fleet,” said Chris Denison, Carlisle VFD Chief. “The sandy East Texas soil limits accessibility to fires in our area. This vehicle will allow us to get to places we were not able to before.”

Along with the truck, the forest service said the department also received a $20,000 grant for a slip-on unit through the Rural Volunteer Department Assistance Program.

Both programs, the truck and the $20,000 grant, were administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

