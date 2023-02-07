ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Beatles’ 1st TV Appearance in the U.S. Wasn’t ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

Everyone knows The Beatles’ debut appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964 established the band in the United States. They matched their European fame in North America and became the most popular band on both sides of the Atlantic. But that groundbreaking show wasn’t The Beatles’ first time on American TV. Eagle-eyed fans saw John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr on TV long before George shared that the pleasure of touring wore off for the group.
‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires

After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
Paul McCartney Called The Beatles’ Tour With Roy Orbison a ‘Historic Moment’

Paul McCartney called The Beatles‘ 1963 tour with Roy Orbison a “historic moment.” It was the “Pretty Woman” singer’s first tour of the U.K. and The Beatles’ third. The Fab Four had yet to conquer the U.S., but it was safe to say they’d already taken their country by storm, so much so that they became co-headliners with Orbison, originally the headlining act.
George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’

After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.
10 Legendary Albums You Didn’t Know Feature Eric Clapton

Guitar hero Eric Clapton has an untouchable talent when it comes to six strings, an ability that has earned him distinctions like icon, legend, and, guitar god. Throughout his 60-year career, he has shined in multiple rock outfits, like Cream, Blind Faith, and Derek & the Dominos, and has continued to eclipse those successes with an even brighter solo career.

