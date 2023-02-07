ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Vista in search of 3rd football coach in 3 years after Nate Gill steps down

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Nate Gill confirmed that he has resigned as head football coach at Phoenix Desert Vista High School.

The East Valley Tribune first reported Gill resigned.

Gill, who served as Desert Vista's third coach in three years last season, texted to The Republic, "Yeah, I'm gone."

Gill told The Republic that he is headed to Texas, which is his home state.

"I've gotta get my mental in order," Gill texted. "This past year has been tough personally.

"Went from top of the world to rock bottom."

Athletic Director David Klecka did not immediately respond to a message on Gill's departure.

Gill was The Republic's Arizona High School Football Coach of the Year two seasons ago, when he took a Phoenix Sierra Linda program that was accustomed to losing and didn't have a 2020 season due to the pandemic and the Tolleson Union district's refusal to play fall sports to a 7-3 record in 2021.

He was hired by Klecka to replace Ty Wisdom, who left Desert Vista after one season. Wisdom, who had led Horizon to the Open playoffs in 2019, moved back to his home state of Nebraska to coach after he left.

Desert Vista, once on top of the Arizona high school football world in 2011 as state champs, went 2-8 last season, after going 5-6 in 2021. Gill lost a big part of his offense during the summer when junior running back Christian Clark transferred to Ahwatukee-rival Mountain Pointe. Clark is now the most sought-after 2024 prospect in the state.

Desert Vista went 0-6 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which was Dan Hinds' last season as coach.

Stacy White, Desert Vista principal, said in an email to The Republic, that Gill resigned late Monday afternoon and addressed the team Tuesday morning.

"We wish Coach Gill all the best and support his need and desire to be back home," White said. "We sincerely appreciate the contributions that he made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Desert Vista."

She said the head coach position will be posted immediately.

"We are committed to finding a coach who will commit to Desert Vista long-term and focus on building a strong program on the foundations of our winning tradition and rich history," White said.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter@azc_obert

