Oakland County, MI

Morning Sun

CMU settles suit with former coach Reighard

Central Michigan University has agreed to pay a former gymnastics coach $350,000 to settle an age discrimination lawsuit, after his attorney filed a motion alleging fraud. Jerry Reighard sued the university after being fired in 2019 for allegedly telling a gymnast to lie to a medical professional about concussion symptoms.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Michigan wins third straight, 93-72 over Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Hunter Dickinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Michigan beat Nebraska 93-72 on Wednesday night. Nebraska, which trailed by 24 points in the first half, got within 48-39 early in the second half —...
ANN ARBOR, MI

