ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkville, AL

Falkville capital murder suspect called 911 after shooting: affidavit

By Logan Sparkman
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yjT6_0kfIWXwp00

FALKVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – “They are going to lock me up for the rest of my life,” was what the suspect charged with capital murder for the Sunday night shooting in Falkville said when he called 911, according to an affidavit.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a shooting call in the 50 block of Godwin Road Sunday at about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Appeals court upholds Madison County murder conviction

When deputies arrived, MCSO said they found one person dead and another suffering from a gunshot wound. A third victim with a gunshot wound had reportedly left the scene before deputies arrived and later showed up at the Falkville Town Hall/Police Department.

Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, of Falkville was arrested and charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting Sunday night in Falkville . New details in the investigation have been revealed in court records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dU1hG_0kfIWXwp00
Joshua Lamar Knighten (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Knighten was allegedly behind the trigger when and shot and killed Mitchell Ray Beard, 62 of Falkville while he was in a vehicle on the property on Godwin Road.

Court records show that deputies arrived on the scene to see one man standing in the yard, one male inside a vehicle, and one ‘sprawled out on the ground’. Records say another gunshot victim was also located at a house on the property.

Assistant DA: Pregnant woman identified boyfriend as shooter before her death in Birmingham

The affidavit says the man laying on the ground told a deputy on the scene that, “he did not mean to,” and “one of his firearms was inside the residence behind me.”

Deputies reportedly detained both men who were found outside of the vehicle. Records say that deputies realized that the man in the vehicle, who was later identified as Beard, had multiple gunshot wounds.

Dispatch then advised officers a third victim had arrived at the Falkville Police Department, and both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, according to the court documents.

Investigators on the scene identified the shooter as Knighten.

Tennessee man charged with traveling to Huntsville to meet a child for illegal sex act

In the affidavit, dispatch later advised MCSO that Knighten was the one who had called 911 and that he stated, “they are going to lock me up for the rest of my life.”

Court records also show that when a deputy was driving Knighten to the Sheriff’s Office, he asked “how many lives did I end tonight?”.

Knighten is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Aleisha Parker found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of her infant son in 2018 was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday. Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot. According to prosecutors during the trial, Aleisha Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband when the gun went off and killed Dante.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

- clipped version

A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers with the Moulton Police...
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy