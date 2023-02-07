Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile arrested for 2 armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday. According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents. On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a...
Central Illinois Proud
Officer-involved shooting deemed justified, called ‘suicide by police’
UPDATE (4:06 p.m.) — Peoria Police Chief Eric P. Echevarria released a statement after the shooting death of Samuel Vincent Richmond by police was deemed legally justified by the Peoria County State’s Attorney. We appreciate the thorough independent investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of South 2nd Street for a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. The ShotSpotter activation showed the shot being fired in the backyard of a residence. Upon arrival officers located a shell casing near the...
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
foxillinois.com
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman arrested after shots fired Tuesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been arrested after firing a gun at two people late Tuesday night. According to a press release from Peoria Police, officers responded to the 4200 block of N. Knollridge just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. An adult...
wmay.com
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
New Illinois bill would require EMS workers to wear body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More emergency services workers in Illinois may be required to wear body cameras. A new bill sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) would require the use of body cameras by EMS workers supplied by their employer to film all their interactions with members of the public. All ambulances would also have […]
foxillinois.com
Kidzeum hosting parents' night out
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Kidzeum is hosting a parents' night out on Friday. Kids will have a night of supervised play, crafting, dinner, and a movie while parents enjoy a night out. Children must be at least 5-years-old and fully potty trained. Drop-off is at 5:30 pm. Pick-up...
Illinois woman pleads not guilty in storage-unit body case
GALESBURG, Ill – A 50-year-old Maquon woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with the dismembered body of a former police chief discovered in a storage unit. Marcy Oglesby appeared in Knox County Court where a detective testified about the grisly remains law enforcement discovered in October 2022 in Roberts Self Storage, Maquon. Oglesby faces […]
Macomb police: Woman stabs, kills husband in altercation Tuesday morning
MACOMB, Ill. — A woman is in jail Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a "domestic altercation" Tuesday morning, according to the Macomb Police Department. Portia M. Garrison, 28, is accused of stabbing her husband Rickey L. Haymer, 27, to death early Tuesday morning. Police say they...
newschannel20.com
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal still searching for missing woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
25newsnow.com
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
foxillinois.com
New information about plane crash that killed former mayor and coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — We are learning more about the crash that killed a former Springfield Mayor and Sangamon County Coroner. Frank and Cinda Edwards, along with a family friend, John Evans, were killed when the twin-engine plane they were in crashed back in January 2020 near Rochester. Since...
Central Illinois Proud
Teens arrested after cops spotted them in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing Peoria Police in a stolen car Saturday evening. According to a press release, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Union on Saturday evening. They began to follow the car before attempting a traffic stop just before 7:45 p.m., at which time the teenagers fled in the vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man charged with battery and theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have charged a man for assaulting and then robbing a hardware store employee at Nena Hardware. According to a Grand Jury press release, 40-year-old Patrick Stewart cut the face of an employee with a hand tool that he stole. Stewart has been charged with...
