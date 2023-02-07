Riverton is a step closer to naming a new Chief of Police. Thirteen candidates were screened for the job and at an executive session of the council last week, the council’s top pick for the job was selected. City Administrator Kyle Butterfield was instructed to begin a contract negotiation, which he will report back to the council before a contract would be offered and the new chief selected. After the retirement of former Chief Eric Murphy, RPD Captain Wes Romero was named interim police chief.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO