natureworldnews.com
51-Year-old Riverton Resident Faced 10 Counts of Animal Cruelty Charges Against Her With Dozens of Animals Rescued
Kathy Wright, a 51-year-old resident of Riverton, has pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts of animal cruelty charges brought against her, and a March 1 scheduling conference has been scheduled with further trial dates. Animals taken in Riverton due to animal maltreatment. Having control and custody of any animals...
county10.com
Fremont County Arrests: February 9, 2023
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency. Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Dad Accused Of Breaking Newborn Twins’ Bones To Plead Guilty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Riverton dad accused of abusing his newborn twin daughters has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of child abuse, according to a plea agreement filed late last month. Anthony Michael Long, 27, was charged in November after hospital personnel...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Inmate Who Strangled, Beat Prison Nurse To Death Does Not Get ‘A Do-Over’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming district court judge has declined to reopen the case of a man serving life in prison for the murder and attempted rape of a female prison nurse. A trial jury in 2006 convicted Floyd DeWayne Grady, now 47, of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Shoshone Tribe Seeks Alcohol License For Casino, Would Be Only One On Reservation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite decades of “dry” status on the Wind River Indian Reservation, a tribal government now seeks a county liquor license for its casino. Following allegations that there was alcohol present during events at the Shoshone Rose Casino, the Eastern...
county10.com
#Activate10: New animal rescue opens in Lander; needs community support
“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”. (Lander, WY) – Wild Roots Sanctuary is a new...
cowboystatedaily.com
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
wrrnetwork.com
Negotiation Underway for new Riverton Chief of Police
Riverton is a step closer to naming a new Chief of Police. Thirteen candidates were screened for the job and at an executive session of the council last week, the council’s top pick for the job was selected. City Administrator Kyle Butterfield was instructed to begin a contract negotiation, which he will report back to the council before a contract would be offered and the new chief selected. After the retirement of former Chief Eric Murphy, RPD Captain Wes Romero was named interim police chief.
county10.com
#HeadsUp: Two no unnecessary travel advisories issued for February 10
(Fremont County, WY) – No unnecessary travel advisories have been issued for US 287 / WY 789 and WY 136 for Friday, February 10, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info. For US 287 / WY 789, the affected area is “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” with road conditions described as “Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility.”
county10.com
Riverton seeks $5.7M grant to rebuild Airport Road; plans include pedestrian path, lighting, new highway intersection
The City of Riverton is applying for a $5.7 million grant to rebuild Airport Road. The Riverton City Council approved the grant submission during a regular meeting Tuesday. Public works director Brian Eggleston said the city would use the money to widen Airport Road by 18 feet, build an eight-foot pedestrian pathway on the east side of the road, and install lighting “throughout the area.”
wrrnetwork.com
Farm and Ranch Days Concludes Thursday
Today is the final day for the University of Wyoming Extension’s Farm and Ranch Days at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. All events are free and open to the public. Today’s Sessions begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m., with free lunch provided by the Fremont County Cattle Women at 1 p.m. both days. Yesterday’s attendance topped 150 interested area residents.
