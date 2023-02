SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a 119,591-square-foot R&D/life science flex building in Carlsbad (San Diego), California. Located at 2210 Faraday Ave within the Faraday Research Center, the freestanding building was 100% leased to three research and development (R&D) and life science tenants.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO