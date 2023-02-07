GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When the kids grow up and move away we often want to downsize our homes, but if you still live an active lifestyle the traditional senior living community might not appeal to you. That’s why we love getting to shine a light on Oaks of Rockford, where they do things a little differently! They’re an active over 55 community that really focuses on that word – community. It’s a friendly and outgoing place to call home plus they’ve got a social committee that helps plan great activities. There’s also a pool, pickleball courts and a resident activity center. They have brand new homes that you can design with a 2-car attached garage, covered porches, access to more than 40 acres of outdoor recreational space, and a spectacular 5,500 square foot clubhouse complete with a full kitchen and party room. They’re located just north of Rockford, not far from US-131.

ROCKFORD, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO