Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan employers land $17M in Going PRO funds
Several employers in the region received state funding for developing and retaining talent. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) recently announced its Going PRO Talent Fund awards for fiscal year 2023, amounting to $47 million in funding statewide. The recipients include 193 employers in Allegan, Barry, Ionia,...
WOOD
Oaks of Rockford could be your perfect next home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When the kids grow up and move away we often want to downsize our homes, but if you still live an active lifestyle the traditional senior living community might not appeal to you. That’s why we love getting to shine a light on Oaks of Rockford, where they do things a little differently! They’re an active over 55 community that really focuses on that word – community. It’s a friendly and outgoing place to call home plus they’ve got a social committee that helps plan great activities. There’s also a pool, pickleball courts and a resident activity center. They have brand new homes that you can design with a 2-car attached garage, covered porches, access to more than 40 acres of outdoor recreational space, and a spectacular 5,500 square foot clubhouse complete with a full kitchen and party room. They’re located just north of Rockford, not far from US-131.
WOOD
Family spends thousands on dog health issues
A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023) A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023)
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
WOOD
Corewell Health can help you quit smoking
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Giving up tobacco and nicotine, to some, may seem like an impossible task, especially when cravings and withdrawal symptoms start to set in. But studies have shown that the health benefits of quitting, can be immediate, possibly even 20 minutes after taking that last puff. Here to tell us more is Libby Stern, a tobacco treatment clinical specialist with Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health, who leads programming efforts that may make that uphill battle a little easier for people.
WOOD
Scary episode motivates student to help others
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A senior at Comstock Park High School witnessed a pretty scary scene last week. Her instincts took over, and she stopped to help a stranger in need. Her name is Claudia Swenson, and she is our student of the week. She has come a...
WOOD
Exalta Health partners with great local organizations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exalta Health is an operation that provides quality care to ANYONE who is in need physically, emotionally, and spiritually and they serve best when working with partners like the Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association and the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute. Today we’re...
WOOD
Some Sunshine This Weekend
We could see some sunshine over the weekend. Despite the rain yesterday (1.10″ from this system in Grand Rapids) and the overcast conditions, we’ve certainly seen more sunshine this month than in December and January. We’ll stay mostly cloudy today with a chance of a few scattered light...
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
City of Muskegon getting help from Michigan State students for Pine Street revamp
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is working on a plan to help improve a business district, already experiencing success. To do that, they're looking for some outside help from a unique perspective. "Over the past few years, we've really seen a lot of businesses go into Pine...
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A popular West Michigan pastry chain is celebrating its first Grand Rapids location with a grand opening celebration next week, complete with the chance to win free treats for a year. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its six retail store in Grand Rapids at 1237 Leonard...
Report: Ford, Calhoun Co. discussing battery plant at ‘Marshall Megasite’
Ford Motor Company is reportedly closing in on a deal to build a factory in West Michigan. The Detroit News reported Thursday morning that talks between Ford and Calhoun County leaders are progressing to build a battery plant in the Marshall area.
Fox17
Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
WWMTCw
Pride Care Ambulance Service still up and running despite shut down rumors
PORTAGE, Mich. — Rumors of an ambulance service shut down has employees jumping ship and people fearful Kalamazoo County will be left with fewer emergency services. A number of people employed at Pride Care Ambulance in Portage started looking for new jobs after Director of Operations Becki Russon decided to take a step back for personal reasons after nearly 40 years, according to Operations Manager Robert Lohrberg.
WOOD
New Taco John’s opens in Hudsonville
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a new place to eat, we’ve got a fun suggestion for you! Rachael stopped by the newest taco place to open in West Michigan. She’s at the Taco John’s in Hudsonville!. Taco John’s. Grand Opening...
Grand Rapids projects drew $245M in private investment in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The city of Grand Rapids economic development office provided support and incentives to 17 projects in 2022 that are expected to generate $245 million in private investment, according to a new report. That’s up from seven projects that were projected to generate $181.2 million in...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
WOOD
West Michigan Golf Show kicks off today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have warmer than usual temperatures for the next several days, and even sunshine in the forecast! For some, that probably has you thinking about warmer weather activities, such as golf! It just so happens, the West Michigan Golf Show is opening today in downtown Grand Rapids – we’re giving you a preview of what you can expect this weekend!
Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 9, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day I wrote this report (Feb. 9), temperatures are in the 40s and 50s in Southwest Michigan and we were about to eclipse a record rainfall. As a snow enthusiast, you would think I would be down — but looking ahead and to the north, I realize winter’s not over.
