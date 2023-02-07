Read full article on original website
Related
Man robs bank with a note, Prince William police searching
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Woodbridge.
WJLA
'Find that car as soon as possible': Inside Fairfax County's auto crimes enforcement team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As 7News continues to track an increase in carjackings and car thefts throughout the DMV, we're talking to the 'Auto Crimes Enforcement' team, also known as ACE, within the Fairfax County Police Department. "Often times in violent crimes, often times through the investigation it's...
Inside Nova
TikTok Kia theft challenge comes to Woodbridge; fleeing car thieves and violence ensue
A recent epidemic of stolen Kias and Hyundais reached Prince William County this week, with a shooting and two cases of thieves stealing, or trying to steal, vehicles. The incidents follow a national TikTok trend of teenagers stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles with just a phone charging cord. The thieves...
fox5dc.com
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
fox5dc.com
Speed camera pilot program starts Friday in Fairfax County
A speed camera pilot program is starting Friday in Fairfax County. FOX 5's Bob Barnard has the details.
Woman Terrorized By Hit-Run Driver During Chaotic Night In Prince William County, Police Say
A convicted felon is back on the wrong side of the law after a violent and chaotic incident played out overnight in Manassas, according to a Prince William County Police spokesperson.Haymarket resident Zachary Benjamin Fishgold, 24, is facing more than a dozen charges following an incident that pla…
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days ago
There have been many mass shootings in the United States in 2022. The news you will know is that a man was charged a few days ago for accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassad restaurant in Virginia.
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
fox5dc.com
Tuckerman Lane 'Road Diet' pilot program under consideration
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - Some Montgomery County residents are concerned about plans to reduce the number of lanes on a major road. "Sounds like it’s gonna cause a lot more congestion," said Michael Brown, who lives nearby. The plans are for what’s called a Road Diet Pilot program on...
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County
SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
fox5dc.com
Multi-plug wall adapter sparks fire that damaged Fairfax County apartment building
ANNANDALE, Va. - Investigators say a multi-plug wall adapter was the source of a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning at an apartment building in Fairfax County. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area. Firefighters say the three people...
Men caught with stolen Kia, police say they used USB charging cord to start the car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two men are facing charges after police say they were caught with a stolen Kia Tuesday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers received reports of Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) members seeing a reportedly stolen car just before 12:30 p.m. When officers stopped the car on Opus Avenue in Capitol Heights 19-year-old Tyree Pearson and 18-year-old Kevin Hawkins were taken into custody.
WUSA
Man, teen accused of shooting at person, hitting homes in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police say a case where three people were arrested, including two 16-year-old boys, is the third serious instance in recent weeks involving juveniles or young adults being connected to the theft, or attempted theft, of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. On Wednesday, police were...
tourcounsel.com
Eden Center | Shopping mall in Falls Church, Virginia
Eden Center is a Vietnamese American strip mall located near the crossroads of Seven Corners in the City of Falls Church, Virginia. Eden Center is the largest Vietnamese commercial center on the East Coast, and the largest Asian-themed mall on the east coast of North America. The city's Economic Development commission considers it the city's top tourist destination.
fox5dc.com
5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
WUSA
"This is shameful" | Prince William County data center battle
There's been a big fight over the "Devlin Technology Park" in Bristow. And in just a few hours, county supervisors will vote on whether to give the go-ahead.
restonnow.com
JUST IN: Fairfax County will launch speed camera pilot at eight schools Friday
Fairfax County is adding speed cameras to monitor drivers around schools for the first time. The photo speed-monitoring devices will be installed near eight schools across the county tomorrow (Friday) as part of a pilot program approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in December, the county announced today.
royalexaminer.com
Beginnings of law enforcement in Stephens City
The earliest reference to the Winchester police department found in city ordinances is on March 12, 1822, when an act of council established the position of superintendent of police, with powers to appoint constables. The superintendent’s salary was $100 annually, the highest paid city official. On March 19, 1841, an act of council stated that constables were to become police officers.[1]
Comments / 0