Prince William County, VA

Tuckerman Lane 'Road Diet' pilot program under consideration

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - Some Montgomery County residents are concerned about plans to reduce the number of lanes on a major road. "Sounds like it’s gonna cause a lot more congestion," said Michael Brown, who lives nearby. The plans are for what’s called a Road Diet Pilot program on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
LARGO, MD
Men caught with stolen Kia, police say they used USB charging cord to start the car

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two men are facing charges after police say they were caught with a stolen Kia Tuesday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers received reports of Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) members seeing a reportedly stolen car just before 12:30 p.m. When officers stopped the car on Opus Avenue in Capitol Heights 19-year-old Tyree Pearson and 18-year-old Kevin Hawkins were taken into custody.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Eden Center | Shopping mall in Falls Church, Virginia

Eden Center is a Vietnamese American strip mall located near the crossroads of Seven Corners in the City of Falls Church, Virginia. Eden Center is the largest Vietnamese commercial center on the East Coast, and the largest Asian-themed mall on the east coast of North America. The city's Economic Development commission considers it the city's top tourist destination.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Beginnings of law enforcement in Stephens City

The earliest reference to the Winchester police department found in city ordinances is on March 12, 1822, when an act of council established the position of superintendent of police, with powers to appoint constables. The superintendent’s salary was $100 annually, the highest paid city official. On March 19, 1841, an act of council stated that constables were to become police officers.[1]
STEPHENS CITY, VA

