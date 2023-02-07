ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
killeenisd.org

Celebrating the 100th Day of School in Killeen ISD

The 100th day of school is celebrated in schools around the country, usually in mid-February. It is an exciting milestone for many elementary classrooms as it signifies both the halfway point of the year and for some, it is a celebration of their first 100 days in school. At Haynes...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen ISD extends Superintendent Dr. John Craft through 2027

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to extend Superintendent Dr. John Craft's contract through 2027 at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The board and community appear to have extreme confidence in Dr. Craft's ability to lead the district as he's currently serving his ninth year in the position.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. La Hacienda Mexican Grill II & Cantina at 1020 Highway 84 in McGregor failed a recent inspection with a 69. According to the food safety worker, raw chicken was stored over the cooked beef. The oven and...
MCGREGOR, TX
US105

Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas

In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Traffic switch coming to Spring Valley Road

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will perform a traffic switch along the FM-2113 (Spring Valley Road) project this Saturday. Crews will close the FM-2113 outside lane on the east side of the project – from FM-1695 (Hewitt Drive) to Old Temple...
HEWITT, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Faces More Obstacles In Building The District’s New Auxiliary Services Complex

There are new snags between the Bryan ISD school district and the city of Bryan regarding the construction of BISD’s new auxiliary services center in west Bryan. BISD officials told the city council and the planning and zoning commission last year that among the reasons for not building the complex farther away from the intersection of Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, is the $2.2 million dollar cost of extending Viva Road. Now, the city is requiring BISD to agree to build the road extension.
BRYAN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, Texas Schools Receive Major Money From Facebook (Meta)

Last night the Temple Chamber of Commerce held their annual Salute to Business banquet featuring keynote speaker Shannon A. Brown. Brown is a recently retired executive with FedEx, and shared several encouraging words for the future of local business while also admiring his visit to Killeen-Temple, Texas. As a proud...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: February 10, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ellison High School Eagles are heading to the Regional competition. They achieved this after doing very well in the District-10 5A Championship. Emmanuel Ramos was recognized as the Most Outstanding Wrestler with 33 wins, only 3 losses and 24 pins. Good luck guys!. The Lake...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy