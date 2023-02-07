Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
"I am smarter now,": Killeen ISD elementary schools celebrate 100 days of school
KILLEEN, Texas — Kindergarten students at Cedar Valley Elementary got to take a look far into the future for the 100th day of school, as costumes and a little ingenuity from teacher Samantha Thompson turned them into 100-year-old versions of themselves. They were not the only students to join...
Waco High School to implement new safety measures
The changes are in response to a recent number of incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, according to Sterlin McGruder, principal of Waco High School.
killeenisd.org
Celebrating the 100th Day of School in Killeen ISD
The 100th day of school is celebrated in schools around the country, usually in mid-February. It is an exciting milestone for many elementary classrooms as it signifies both the halfway point of the year and for some, it is a celebration of their first 100 days in school. At Haynes...
Killeen ISD extends Superintendent Dr. John Craft through 2027
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to extend Superintendent Dr. John Craft's contract through 2027 at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The board and community appear to have extreme confidence in Dr. Craft's ability to lead the district as he's currently serving his ninth year in the position.
wtaw.com
State Approves Additional Pay Raises For Some Bryan ISD And College Station ISD Teachers
Bryan and College Station ISD both announce getting the green light to give additional pay to around 180 teachers in each district. Both districts have been approved to award what are called teacher incentive allotments from the Texas Education Agency. Qualifying teachers in Bryan ISD will be given a lump...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. La Hacienda Mexican Grill II & Cantina at 1020 Highway 84 in McGregor failed a recent inspection with a 69. According to the food safety worker, raw chicken was stored over the cooked beef. The oven and...
Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas
In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
KWTX
Waco High implementing new safety measures after prohibited items, guns found on campus in recent weeks
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School is implementing several safety measures in the wake of recent incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, including four guns confiscated since January, the school district confirmed to KWTX. “Administrative investigations have concluded that in each incident the student involved reported no intent...
fox44news.com
Traffic switch coming to Spring Valley Road
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will perform a traffic switch along the FM-2113 (Spring Valley Road) project this Saturday. Crews will close the FM-2113 outside lane on the east side of the project – from FM-1695 (Hewitt Drive) to Old Temple...
KWTX
Potholes on Highway 6 following ice storms worsen, causing road issues for Central Texas drivers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Last week’s ice storms and this week’s rain have left roads that were already riddled with potholes across Central Texas even worse. “The water can get in the road and refreeze, and it causes stress to the roadway,” Jake Smith, the public information officer for TXDOT, said. “And it can take form of a pothole.”
wtaw.com
13 Year Old Bryan ISD Student Arrested After Pointing A Knife At Another Student Inside A School
Bryan police school resource officers arrest a 13 year old on a charge of threatening another student with a knife. This took place Wednesday morning at Jane Long intermediate school. BPD reports no one was hurt, no other students were threatened or armed, and there was no lockdown. The threat...
KWTX
Central Texas dog on road to recovery in Dallas area after Killeen men set him on fire, threw him in dumpster
(KWTX) - A pitbull is on the road to recovery in North Texas after being rescued from a deplorable situation in Killeen last year. Samsonite was named after a suitcase brand, similar to the one he was found stuffed into after being doused in hairspray, set on fire and then discarded like he was trash.
KWTX
Waco Balloon Co. organizing an Adopt-a-senior program for Valentine’s Day
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Alexis Escobar, the owner of Waco Balloon Company, is organizing an Adopt-a-Senior for Valentine’s Day program. This is the third year of the event, and this year, Escobar has partnered with The Delaney at Lake Waco Senior Living Community. Each $14 donation will provide a...
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Faces More Obstacles In Building The District’s New Auxiliary Services Complex
There are new snags between the Bryan ISD school district and the city of Bryan regarding the construction of BISD’s new auxiliary services center in west Bryan. BISD officials told the city council and the planning and zoning commission last year that among the reasons for not building the complex farther away from the intersection of Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, is the $2.2 million dollar cost of extending Viva Road. Now, the city is requiring BISD to agree to build the road extension.
KWTX
‘It was the potholes’: Waco woman alleges potholes on Highway 6 caused car accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday morning, Leigh Ann Villarrial received a call from her girlfriend, Nicole McNair, saying she’d been in a car accident on Highway 6, right before Loop 340. But when Villarrial arrived on scene, what she saw was much worse than expected. McNair’s car was...
Temple, Texas Schools Receive Major Money From Facebook (Meta)
Last night the Temple Chamber of Commerce held their annual Salute to Business banquet featuring keynote speaker Shannon A. Brown. Brown is a recently retired executive with FedEx, and shared several encouraging words for the future of local business while also admiring his visit to Killeen-Temple, Texas. As a proud...
KWTX
Good News Friday: February 10, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ellison High School Eagles are heading to the Regional competition. They achieved this after doing very well in the District-10 5A Championship. Emmanuel Ramos was recognized as the Most Outstanding Wrestler with 33 wins, only 3 losses and 24 pins. Good luck guys!. The Lake...
fox44news.com
Marlin recognizes Louisiana Track and Field commit Praiyer Jones with signing ceremony
MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — On Thursday afternoon, Marlin held a signing ceremony for track and field standout Praiyer Jones, who will be throwing next season for Louisiana. “It’s amazing, I’ve always wanted to go D1,” Jones said. “I feel like it’s where I can compete against the best. It feels really good. It feels amazing.”
KWTX
Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
KBTX.com
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
Comments / 0