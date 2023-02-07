Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenYonkers, NY
A Suicide Attempt By a Migrant Raises Concerns About The Circumstances At The Red Hook ShelterAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?. The Edmonton Oilers are...
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Senators’ 6-3 Loss To Oilers
The Ottawa Senators produced a spirited performance but were defeated 6-3 by the Edmonton Oilers in their first game since the NHL All-Star Break. Connor McDavid played a predictably decisive role in the outcome, chipping in with a goal and two assists for the away team. While the Senators didn’t...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Should Explore Trade for Canucks’ Boeser
The St. Louis Blues are officially changing the guard and nucleus of their team. The decision to trade franchise-star Vladimir Tarasenko sent shockwaves through the NHL after he publicly requested a trade 21 months ago. While the Blues currently have multiple expiring contracts this season, it would behoove them to explore an option that would move out one of their defensemen currently earning $6.5 million per season to reallocate funds toward their forward group. The proposed trade partner, the Vancouver Canucks, are in a similar position as the Blues, needing a re-tool that could shake up their team and help push them back to playoff contenders once more.
The Hockey Writers
Tortorella, Fletcher Developing Complicated Power Dynamic with Flyers
When Philadelphia Flyers season ticket holders received a letter about the state of the organization, they might’ve been surprised about whose signature was on the bottom. Head coach John Tortorella has coached only 54 games in Philadelphia with a mediocre (at best) roster, yet he is already the face of a franchise with a long and storied history.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Rangers Emerging as Potential Trading Partners
The Detroit Red Wings are heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Due to this, they are expected to be sellers at the deadline, and players like Tyler Bertuzzi, Olli Maatta, and Pius Suter have emerged as potential trade candidates. However, at the same time, it is still possible that they could add players if it has the potential to benefit them in the long term.
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Rangers’ Trade for Tarasenko & Mikkola
Our second major trade of the 2022-23 season went down earlier this afternoon. After the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks a week ago, their division rivals — the New York Rangers — responded by trading for Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Win vs. the Kraken
No Jack Hughes, so you would’ve figured that’d be a problem for the New Jersey Devils, right? At least for one night, it wasn’t. Though they were without their potential Hart Trophy candidate due to an upper-body injury, they found a way to defeat the Seattle Kraken 3-1. Dougie Hamilton was instrumental in helping pull off the win, along with a stellar performance from Mackenzie Blackwood in net. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Injury Report, Timo Meier & More
A lot has happened since the New Jersey Devils returned from their eight-day break. They have two additional victories under their belt and improved to a record of 13-0-1 versus the Pacific Division this season. The club has earned a 34-13-4 record through 51 games and remains locked into the second position in the Metropolitan Divison behind the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Dustin Brown Deserving of Jersey Retirement and Statue
The Los Angeles Kings had three first-round picks in the 2003 Entry Draft. This first round is famous for producing some of the best players of this era in the NHL. Unfortunately for the Kings, only one of the three became a successful part of their franchise. However, that player became the all-time leader in games played, became the captain, and the first player in franchise history to lift the Stanley Cup. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Kings will honor Dustin Brown by retiring No. 23 and giving him a statue in Star Plaza.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Ducks’ Adam Henrique
As we approach the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’re taking a look at several players on the Anaheim Ducks that could be on the move. They are expected to be a big seller at this year’s deadline. With one of the worst records in the league and a handful of expiring contracts, the Ducks are likely to repeat last year’s process of trading veterans for a haul of picks and prospects. One of those veterans who could be on the move this year is Adam Henrique.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals 2022-23 Trade Targets: Jonathan Toews
After a seemingly quiet week, the trades have begun to heat up around the NHL. The Washington Capitals remain silent for the time being, but a new report could change that. It was recently stated that the Caps could be a good fit for Chicago Blackhawks forward and captain Jonathan Toews. As the Blackhawks plan to be sellers at the trade deadline, this article will do a little dive into the impact he could have as a Capital. The potential trade might be tough to pull off, but will be beneficial as it fills a need for the team.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Goalie Montembeault May Just Be Late-Bloomer
Let’s make one thing clear: No one should expect Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault to turn into Dominik Hasek. It’s doubtful any do, but there are at least a few worthwhile similarities between the two worth mentioning, in light of Montembeault’s rapid ascent into the hearts of Habs fans.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Kyle Dubas’ Post-All Star Break Presser
With NHL games resuming this week after the NHL All-Star break, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas met with the media for the first time since early November. The vibe around the team is very different from what it was three months ago, so this media availability focused more on the status of injuries and the trade deadline, with a little contract talk sprinkled in.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Can Still Move Kane to Rangers After Tarasenko Trade
The New York Rangers were expected to add a top-six winger before the 2023 Trade Deadline passes, and they have done just that by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. With this, New York’s first line looks a lot better on paper, as it has another star winger on it. However, if the Rangers want to boost their forward group with another star before the postseason, it is still possible for them to add Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane even after the Tarasenko trade. Let’s go over why now.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders and Canucks Face-Off in First Game Since Horvat Trade
The New York Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks made the first big trade of the 2022-23 season during the All-Star break. The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Canucks for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Horvat is the first star player to be traded this season, and it will impact the league.
The Hockey Writers
Flames & Panthers Make Perfect Trade Partners at 2023 Deadline
The Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers could help one another out at the 2023 Trade Deadline seeing as they both have a need that can be addressed on the other team’s roster. Both teams sit just outside of the playoffs in their respective conference, but both could still have a strong post-All-Star break run and make it in.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Klingberg, Andersson, Markstrom & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg has been linked as a potential trade target for general manager Brad Treliving. Speaking of defenseman, Rasmus Andersson had a scare a few days ago, as he was hit by a vehicle while on a scooter and has missed each of the past two games as a result. In other news, Daily Faceoff’s Mike McKenna did a deep dive to break down Jacob Markstrom’s struggles this season. Last but not least, 21-year-old Jakob Pelletier is finally starting to get chances in the lineup, and is hoping to make the most of it.
Comments / 0