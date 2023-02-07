After a seemingly quiet week, the trades have begun to heat up around the NHL. The Washington Capitals remain silent for the time being, but a new report could change that. It was recently stated that the Caps could be a good fit for Chicago Blackhawks forward and captain Jonathan Toews. As the Blackhawks plan to be sellers at the trade deadline, this article will do a little dive into the impact he could have as a Capital. The potential trade might be tough to pull off, but will be beneficial as it fills a need for the team.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO