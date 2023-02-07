Read full article on original website
WIBW
Crews working to repair broken water main in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working Friday morning to repair a broken water main along a busy street just west of the Washburn University campus in west-central Topeka. The break was reported at 4:50 a.m. Friday at the northwest corner of S.W. 17th and Wayne. A short time after...
KVOE
Repairs complete following waterline break in West Emporia Thursday
Water service has been restored after a water main break in west Emporia. Underground utility crews were called to the break at the intersection of Prairie Street and Sonora around 5 pm. Repairs were completed around 7:40 pm. The size of the line and cause of the break has not...
1350kman.com
City authorizes pre-purchase of materials in preparation for Grand Mere roundabout replacement
Kimball Avenue will be no stranger to construction once again this summer. The Manhattan City Commission authorized city administrators this week to advance purchase up to $200,000 in waterline materials for an upcoming roundabout replacement at Kimball Avenue and Grand Mere Parkway. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr spoke about the upcoming project on KMAN’s In Focus Tuesday.
KVOE
Applications for Emporia Assistant City Manager position due by noon Tuesday
The deadline is nearly here for those wishing to apply to serve as the next Assistant City Manager of Emporia. Applications are due by noon Tuesday. Applicants should send their resumes to Jo Lynne Herron by emailing Jherron@emporiaks.gov. The ideal candidate will be an engaged and trusted partner within the community who enjoys relationship building inside and outside of the organization that can manage operations of the functions they are tasked with overseeing.
KVOE
Individual selected as USD 253 Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations left prior district following suspension and performance concerns
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
KVOE
WEATHER: Lyon County road crews now out as temperatures dip to freezing; slick conditions becoming more widespread areawide
Isolated to scattered slick spots may greet you during the morning commute Thursday. A combination of rain, wet snow and temperatures at freezing have led to some icing across the KVOE listening area. Issues aren’t currently widespread in Emporia or Lyon County, but there will be occasional slick spots for streets, elevated surfaces, sidewalks and parking lots. Road crews are out treating as needed. Meanwhile, slick and slushy conditions have been commonplace in Osage County north of Lyndon. Most area highways are officially listed on Kandrive.org as seasonal, meaning wet with isolated icing. The Kansas Turnpike is listed as “partly covered,” but there are public reports of slick bridges between the Emporia and Admire exits. Interstate 35 east of Neosho Rapids, US Highway 50 west of Saffordville, US Highway 75 south of Melvern and Kansas Highway 177 south of Strong City are listed as partly covered as of 7:15 am.
KVOE
USD 386 Madison-Virgil to continue conversations about superintendent replacement process
More conversations about a superintendent search are at least scheduled for the USD 386 Madison-Virgil board’s upcoming meeting. Steve Jowers is taking the superintendent post at USDD 448 Inman after less than a year on the job in Madison to move closer to family. The district has already announced plans to handle the superintendent search without an outside consultant unless applicants are not considered acceptable to the board.
KVOE
USD 253 administrator put on paid leave, likely to replaced later this month
USD 253 Emporia has placed its assistant superintendent for business operations on paid administrative leave, and it may have a replacement as soon as the middle of the month. The district has not stated why Rob Scheib was placed on leave, citing personnel policy. Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says the decision happened following Wednesday’s board meeting but hasn’t said why the decision came outside the meeting.
KVOE
Monthly home sales dip in Emporia, Lyon County
Home sales in Emporia dipped from December and were also lower than a year ago. Sunflower Association of Realtors says Emporia had 15 homes sold in January, down from the 31 sold in December and 29 from November. That’s down slightly from the January 2022 total of 16. Greater...
KVOE
Scranton man killed in train-pickup crash outside Burlingame
One man was killed in a train-pickup crash in northwest Osage County on Thursday. The incident was reported about three miles south-southeast of Burlingame and seven miles north of Osage City just after 10 am. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Ronald Neilson of Scranton was westbound on 189th and failed to yield to an approaching Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.
KVOE
Crash with reported injuries outside Olpe
Emergency crews have responded to a reported injury crash in far south Lyon County. Initially, the crash was reported on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 110 around 7:45 am. The address was corrected to the 100 block of the highway shortly before 8 am, putting the crash about six miles south of Olpe.
KVOE
Humane Society of Flint Hills announces Jordan’s Way fundraising tour stop at Emporia Animal Shelter
The Emporia Animal Shelter has a big fundraiser coming later this month. Jordan’s Way, which has raised over $4 million for shelters across the country, is coming to the Emporia shelter Feb. 20. Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille says the shelter was nominated for a tour stop, and it’s now kicking off the Kansas leg of the latest nationwide tour.
KVOE
UPDATE: Fire damages vehicle in Admire Tuesday
A vehicle was severely damaged but no injuries were reported following a fire in northern Lyon County Tuesday. Lyon County Fire District 2, Reading and Miller crews were called to 17 Market Street in Admire for a combination brush and vehicle fire just before 4:10 pm. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Rankin, the fire began as a brush fire that scorched less than two acres of grass.
WIBW
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A train-vehicle accident south of Burlingame has resulted in a fatality. Kansas High Patrol (KHP) identified Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton, as the driver in the accident. KHP also stated Neilson was Westbound on 189th Street. Neilson was struck when he failed to yield to an...
KVOE
Reported business theft in Strong City under investigation
Chase County deputies are investigating an alleged business break-in. Deputies say the incident happened at some point from Feb. 1-4 at an unspecified location in Strong City. The suspect allegedly stole two chain saws, a Homelite 150 and a Husqvarna 36. No suspect description has been announced. If you have...
WIBW
Car crashes early Friday after pair of police chases in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Two people were taken into custody after a pair of police chases ended with a car crash early Friday in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Friday near S.W. 17th and Mulvane. The car appeared to have crashed into a tree and light pole...
KVOE
MORRIS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Council Grove drug distribution, convenience store burglary cases set for preliminary hearings
A Morris County drug distribution case is set for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Nickelus Hal Tanner is charged with single counts of drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, drug and paraphernalia possession and a traffic offense after an alleged incident shortly before Christmas. Tanner was arrested after a...
WIBW
EPA Administrator in Alma to speak about electric school buses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency parked in Alma today to take a look at the 2 new electric buses in the Wabaunsee school district. EPA administrator Michael Regan was excited to see history being made again in Kansas. “Wabaunsee is one of the first...
KVOE
Hearings pushed to March in Lyon County extradition cases
Extradition hearings for two suspects accused of crimes in other states were delayed this week. Hearings were initially set for Adam Lacer-D’Angelo and Skyler Joseph Gilyeat. Both were moved to March 8. No reasons were listed on the Kansas District Court Information Portal. Lacer-D’Angelo is wanted in Colorado for...
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center’s Love & Kindness fundraiser delayed
The Emporia Senior Center is delaying a brand-new fundraiser. The Love & Kindness event was originally set for Friday, but it’s being pushed to Feb. 17 due to a recent illness affecting President and CEO Ian Boyd. The fundraising luncheon includes Brunswick stew, salad and dessert and is designed...
