Isolated to scattered slick spots may greet you during the morning commute Thursday. A combination of rain, wet snow and temperatures at freezing have led to some icing across the KVOE listening area. Issues aren’t currently widespread in Emporia or Lyon County, but there will be occasional slick spots for streets, elevated surfaces, sidewalks and parking lots. Road crews are out treating as needed. Meanwhile, slick and slushy conditions have been commonplace in Osage County north of Lyndon. Most area highways are officially listed on Kandrive.org as seasonal, meaning wet with isolated icing. The Kansas Turnpike is listed as “partly covered,” but there are public reports of slick bridges between the Emporia and Admire exits. Interstate 35 east of Neosho Rapids, US Highway 50 west of Saffordville, US Highway 75 south of Melvern and Kansas Highway 177 south of Strong City are listed as partly covered as of 7:15 am.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO