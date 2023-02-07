ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said. Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman’s communications director,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rent prices skyrocketed in 14 N.J. counties, including Warren, since start of pandemic

Rents increased between 20% and 40% in 14 New Jersey’s counties since the start of the pandemic, new data published by Zillow shows. The typical rent paid by a New Jersey tenant increased by at least 30% in Atlantic, Ocean, Camden, Hunterdon and Gloucester counties between February 2020 and December 2022, an analysis of the data shows. (See how your county fared in the chart below.)
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
State and Lehigh Valley police beefing up patrols for Super Bowl weekend

While the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, police will be playing going on the offense in defense of traffic safety. Law enforcement including Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force announced plans to step up enforcement for the big game weekend. Police are urging football fans to use common sense when deciding whether or not to drive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On the frontlines of pesticide exposure

Editor’s note: This story is the first of “Adrift,” a three-part series by Environmental Health News, and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on pesticide use in California that finds rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals approved for use in agriculture. This project was produced in collaboration with Voices of Monterey Bay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Earn up to $20 an hour at Dorney Park. 2K seasonal jobs up for grabs.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom needs 2,000 seasonal workers to once again man its 200-acre theme park, with some positions paying as much as $20 hourly to start. The South Whitehall amusement park is gearing up to open in May for its 140th operating season. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Dorney Park’s parent company, will launch its largest-ever recruiting campaign from Feb. 18-24 in an attempt to fill the majority of roles. The hiring blitz takes place across all Cedar Fair parks nationally and in Canada.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Easton, PA
