Police confirm reported threat with gun at Lehigh Valley school is ‘not credible’
An alleged report of an active threat involving a gun drew police Thursday afternoon to a charter school in Lehigh County. Salisbury Township police said they “confirmed that the threat was not credible” after they were dispatched and arrived within a minute for the call at the Arts Academy Charter Middle School, 1610 E. Emmaus Ave.
Civil, divorce trials suspended in Warren, 5 more N.J. counties because of judge shortage
Most civil and divorce trials in six New Jersey counties will soon be suspended until further notice as the state continues to be plagued by a high number of judicial vacancies, the state’s chief justice announced Tuesday. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner also warned that halting cases in other parts...
Sikhs keep fighting, police keep responding to Lower Nazareth Township temple
A priest was pulled down from the altar, congregants were dragged outside by a mob and locks were sawed off doors. These are among the list of allegations drawing the Colonial Regional Police Department to the Gurudwara Sikh Society of the Lehigh Valley’s temple in Lower Nazareth Township.
Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman’s office said he was discharged...
Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said. Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman’s communications director,...
Unavailable, unaffordable: Bethlehem tackles Lehigh Valley-wide housing crisis
The numbers projected onto a screen during a community meeting Wednesday night in Bethlehem were “so overwhelming that there can be some level of despair,” a city consultant acknowledged. About 140 people were in attendance to learn about the city’s efforts to get a handle on a worsening...
Lehigh Valley church service collects aid for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria (PHOTOS)
This week’s massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria has killed thousands and affected many more. St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Allentown is among those in the Lehigh Valley mobilizing aid. The church held a service on Wednesday evening to accept donations for victims of the earthquake. The Associated...
Pa.’s rocky road to recycled: Where do bottles, cans and cardboard really go?
On a typical trash collection day, neighborhoods are lined with blue or green recycling bins filled with plastic water bottles and milk jugs, beer bottles and aluminum cans. There are also takeout containers, styrofoam packing blocks and cosmetics jars in the mix. The scenario plays out across the state -...
‘The playbook worked’: Shapiro, Murphy lead Democratic governors in 2022 victory lap
Pennsylvania’s new governor, Josh Shapiro, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy led their fellow Democratic governors in a victory lap Thursday that they said boded well for 2024. Democrats gained two gubernatorial seats in the 2022 midterms while retaining the governorships in key battleground states Michigan and Wisconsin, in...
States push to enshrine protections for tribal children
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Leo Thompson received plenty of love, food and shelter from the non-Native American family who raised them, but missed out on any exposure to their Indigenous culture, heritage, ancestors and community. “The only time they acknowledged my heritage was when they’d make passive comments like,...
Toxic gases connected to train derailment near Pa. border cause concern
Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio near the Pennsylvania border, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East...
Fiery train derailment near Pa. border raises railroad safety questions
The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety. The railroad industry...
Rent prices skyrocketed in 14 N.J. counties, including Warren, since start of pandemic
Rents increased between 20% and 40% in 14 New Jersey’s counties since the start of the pandemic, new data published by Zillow shows. The typical rent paid by a New Jersey tenant increased by at least 30% in Atlantic, Ocean, Camden, Hunterdon and Gloucester counties between February 2020 and December 2022, an analysis of the data shows. (See how your county fared in the chart below.)
State and Lehigh Valley police beefing up patrols for Super Bowl weekend
While the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, police will be playing going on the offense in defense of traffic safety. Law enforcement including Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force announced plans to step up enforcement for the big game weekend. Police are urging football fans to use common sense when deciding whether or not to drive.
On the frontlines of pesticide exposure
Editor’s note: This story is the first of “Adrift,” a three-part series by Environmental Health News, and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on pesticide use in California that finds rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals approved for use in agriculture. This project was produced in collaboration with Voices of Monterey Bay.
Electric rates in N.J. going up as much as 6.9% this summer, state says
Consumers in New Jersey are going to pay more for electricity starting this summer, the state said Wednesday. The Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved the rate hikes as part of its annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), the agency said. “The average bill is based, in part,...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $20 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot has reset after one lucky winner in Washington won $747 million in the February 6 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:. 52-58-59-64-66,...
Earn up to $20 an hour at Dorney Park. 2K seasonal jobs up for grabs.
Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom needs 2,000 seasonal workers to once again man its 200-acre theme park, with some positions paying as much as $20 hourly to start. The South Whitehall amusement park is gearing up to open in May for its 140th operating season. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Dorney Park’s parent company, will launch its largest-ever recruiting campaign from Feb. 18-24 in an attempt to fill the majority of roles. The hiring blitz takes place across all Cedar Fair parks nationally and in Canada.
These Wrestlers of the Week stood out in team championships
It may have been a week heavily devoted to team wrestling tournaments, but there were plenty of top individual performances too, and we recognize those in this week’s lehighvalleylive wrestler of the week. Each week, we’ll honor a Wrestler of the Week from our New Jersey coverage area, the...
National Pizza Day 2023 deals: How to get free pizza (2/9/2023)
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and what better way to celebrate the holiday than picking up your favorite slice or a whole pie. Here is a list of national chains with a presence in the greater New Jersey area with deals and freebies to look out for on the holiday:
