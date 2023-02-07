Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom needs 2,000 seasonal workers to once again man its 200-acre theme park, with some positions paying as much as $20 hourly to start. The South Whitehall amusement park is gearing up to open in May for its 140th operating season. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Dorney Park’s parent company, will launch its largest-ever recruiting campaign from Feb. 18-24 in an attempt to fill the majority of roles. The hiring blitz takes place across all Cedar Fair parks nationally and in Canada.

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO