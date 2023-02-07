ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

abc57.com

Driver, passenger accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A driver and passenger were charged for possession of cocaine and marijuana after officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 12:50 a.m. on Friday, an officer witnessed a black 2009 Ford SUV...
WNDU

Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody. Shortly after 5:15 Saturday morning on a report of gunshots Elkhart police were called to the 2300 block of West Lexington Avenue -- which is in North River Landing apartments.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Law enforcement arrest Dowagiac-area man wanted in three counties

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Detectives with the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team and state troopers arrested a man Wednesday who is wanted in three counties, according to SWET detectives. On Wednesday, detectives and troopers tried to stop a wanted fugitive in Dowagiac. Instead of stopping, the driver, identified as...
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

Suspect in custody after deadly Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind., --- A male suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart after gunshots were heard around 5:16 a.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim, 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Man sentenced to 10 years probation for role in fatal robbery of Goshen man

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was sentenced to 10 years on probation for his part in a fatal robbery in 2020. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Pascual Ramirez III pled guilty to a stipulated plea bargain for his part in the 2020 robbery and murder of Joshua Roberts. Ahead of his sentencing, Sara Brownlee, Roberts’ girlfriend, and mother of his child, expressed her feelings on the plea agreement, saying:
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for murder, battery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a South Bend man and the shooting of a woman. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, A’Quan Irons, 16, of South Bend, was sentenced to 45 years for the murder of Sai’Von Jackson and five years for aggravated battery in the shooting of JaiVon Berry. The sentences will be served consecutively.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for firearms offense

ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Taylor...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Two men accused of stealing copper wire from Granger warehouse

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire from a warehouse on Anderson Road in Granger, according to the probable cause affidavit. Michael Johnson was arrested on one count of burglary. Steven Livingston was arrested on one count of burglary (aiding, inducing or causing...
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Arrest made in convenience store murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of battery while on probation, spitting on officer

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for repeatedly punching her ex-boyfriend while on probation for battery, according to the probable cause affidavit. Charges were also filed against the woman for allegedly spitting on a police officer. Melena Wilson, 19, was arrested and charged with one count of...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:31 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, South SR 14, north of West CR 1200S, Akron. Driver: Andrew D. Cummings, 34, West Dunn Street 1, Fulton. Cummings’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. Pierceton. Officers with the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart man found guilty of 2021 murder

ELKHART, IN
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

