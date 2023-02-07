ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Gambling: State lawmakers consider gaming bills in 88th session

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As lawmakers work in Austin, some Texans are hoping the 88th legislature will be their lucky session, where multiple gambling and sports betting bills have been filed. The new bills would open the door for casinos in Bexer, Dallas, El Paso, Galveston and Harris counties. They...
Texas Department of Agriculture seeking $500,000 for mental health resources

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Agriculture is asking for help to sustain a mental health hotline for farmers and ranchers. The department is asking for $500,00 a year for the Farmer Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. The money would go toward the toll-free helpline, AgriStress, geared toward producers and their families.
