Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Texas Gambling: State lawmakers consider gaming bills in 88th session
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As lawmakers work in Austin, some Texans are hoping the 88th legislature will be their lucky session, where multiple gambling and sports betting bills have been filed. The new bills would open the door for casinos in Bexer, Dallas, El Paso, Galveston and Harris counties. They...
KCBD
Texas Department of Agriculture seeking $500,000 for mental health resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Agriculture is asking for help to sustain a mental health hotline for farmers and ranchers. The department is asking for $500,00 a year for the Farmer Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. The money would go toward the toll-free helpline, AgriStress, geared toward producers and their families.
KCBD
Texas State Representative Dustin Burrows appointed Chairman of House Calendars Committee
AUSTIN, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Texas State Representative Dustin Burrows (HD-83) released the following statement after being selected to serve as Chairman of the House Calendars Committee for the 88th Legislature:. “I greatly appreciate and am humbled by the Speaker’s confidence and trust in me, and I look forward...
KCBD
Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement
"Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
KCBD
Man steals 2 French bulldogs at gunpoint from pregnant woman in broad daylight, police say
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Two French bulldogs have been reunited with their owner after they were stolen from her at gunpoint in Los Angeles, police said. To make matters worse, the dogs’ owner is nine months pregnant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPD said...
Comments / 0