3 Braves players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Atlanta Braves players will be better in 2023 while these other two will decline or have a similar season. The Atlanta Braves have more than a division title on their minds in 2023. The 2021 World Series Champions are hoping for a dynasty with some happier endings than their dominance of the division from the 1990s.
This Atlanta Braves trade would replace Dansby Swanson and then some
The Atlanta Braves are far from set at shortstop after losing Dansby Swanson this offseason. They have a few trade options, headlined by Ha-seong Kim. The San Diego Padres signed Xander Bogaerts this offseason and promised him the shortstop position. This likely moves Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield/designated hitter spot, and allows San Diego to trade for a surplus at a premium position.
Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year
The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Freddie Freeman's Son Charlie Has Chosen a New Walk Up Song for Dodgers All-Star
Dodgers star Freddie Freeman let his son Charlie choose his walkup music again, and Charlie chose a risqué Bad Bunny song.
From Slugger to Realtor, Albert Pujols Put Two Homes on Market
Future baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is walking away from two properties months after retiring from the sport. Pujols has put his Irvine, Ca. home on the market for just under $10 million. Considered one of the best hitters in baseball history, he is also selling his Leawood, Kansas,...
3 Padres on trade block after Yu Darvish extension, and who could land them
The San Diego Padres extended starting pitcher Yu Darvish late this week. The contract extension opens up all kinds of possibilities for A.J. Preller, one of the more creative executives in baseball. Yu Darvish remains one of the more unpredictable pitchers in all of baseball. His arsenal is rumored to...
Angels Rumors: Writer Thinks LA Should Trade Jo Adell for This Young Shortstop
Could this trade convince the Angels to move on from Adell?
Update on Mets legend Keith Hernandez-SNY contract talks
When will SNY and Keith Hernandez figure out a deal?. There reportedly is progress. The New York Post’s Mike Puma tweeted Thursday: Hearing there has been progress in the contract talks between SNY and Keith Hernandez. The two sides are considered not far apart on a new multi-year agreement, but there is still work to be done before it can be completed.’
Yankees: One darkhorse candidate to win the starting left field job
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has already provided a few names that will compete for the starting left-field job. Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial will have a crack, but I wouldn’t rule out one dark horse candidate, Rafael Ortega. We know what Hicks offers the...
Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message
The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sorry, Atlanta Braves fans: Mike Soroka wants you to call him something else now
Mike Soroka was far too simple. Instead, the Atlanta Braves pitcher wants fans to call him by his full name. Michael Soroka doesn’t roll off the tongue like ‘mike’ does, but we’ll go with it for now. Every now and then, media members are asked to...
Mets’ Buck Showalter doesn’t sound thrilled about losing players to World Baseball Classic
This year, the World Baseball classic is scheduled to take place in March during spring training. The first round WBC begins on March 8, with the championship game on March 21. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s not an ideal timeline, especially with new MLB rules being...
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to make moves. Los Angeles officially signed former Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Rubby De La Rosa to a minor-league deal Friday, according to the MiLB Transaction Log. De La Rosa was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent...
MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons
Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Mets Morning News: Countdown to baseball
David Peterson is confidant he can be an asset to the rotation this season. Howie Rose chatted with Steve Cohen, covering a variety of topics related to the team and the organization as a whole. Around the National League East. After some hesitation by the Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr. will...
Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Gold Glover Could Solve Each Team's Biggest Problem
Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding middle infield depth. The Yankees enter camp with established veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rookie Oswald Peraza -- No. 3 Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- and Anthony Volpe -- No. 1 Yankees prospect -- expected to be called up at some point in 2023 after reaching Triple-A last season. The Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera, a natural infielder who has been converted to the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.
Where Yankees’ Top Prospects With Non-Roster Invitation Stand Entering Camp
Anthony Volpe, Jasson Domínguez, Austin Wells and more will be in attendance as non-roster invitees during spring training
Mets, assistant GM Bryn Alderson part ways
Bryn Alderson is no longer an assistant general manager with the Mets and is leaving the organization, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Alderson, the son of team president Sandy Alderson, has been with the organization since 2011. He was originally brought aboard in a scouting role but was promoted to assistant general manager in July of 2021. This came in the middle of an unstable period for the club’s front office. Jared Porter was hired as general manager in December of 2020 but sexual assault allegations surfaced shortly thereafter and he was fired in January of 2021. Zack Scott was named the acting general manager at that time but he was charged with a DWI, of which he was later acquitted, in September 2021 and dismissed in the subsequent months. Billy Eppler was named general manager in November of 2021 and has been leading the baseball operations ever since.
New book: Red Sox suspected Dodgers of stealing signs during 2018 World Series
MLB’s sign-stealing scandal keeps getting messier. According to Evan Drellich’s new book, the Boston Red Sox accused the Los Angeles Dodgers of stealing signs during the 2018 World Series.
