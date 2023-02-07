ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 Braves players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Atlanta Braves players will be better in 2023 while these other two will decline or have a similar season. The Atlanta Braves have more than a division title on their minds in 2023. The 2021 World Series Champions are hoping for a dynasty with some happier endings than their dominance of the division from the 1990s.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

This Atlanta Braves trade would replace Dansby Swanson and then some

The Atlanta Braves are far from set at shortstop after losing Dansby Swanson this offseason. They have a few trade options, headlined by Ha-seong Kim. The San Diego Padres signed Xander Bogaerts this offseason and promised him the shortstop position. This likely moves Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield/designated hitter spot, and allows San Diego to trade for a surplus at a premium position.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Comeback

Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Update on Mets legend Keith Hernandez-SNY contract talks

When will SNY and Keith Hernandez figure out a deal?. There reportedly is progress. The New York Post’s Mike Puma tweeted Thursday: Hearing there has been progress in the contract talks between SNY and Keith Hernandez. The two sides are considered not far apart on a new multi-year agreement, but there is still work to be done before it can be completed.’
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message

The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons

Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Countdown to baseball

David Peterson is confidant he can be an asset to the rotation this season. Howie Rose chatted with Steve Cohen, covering a variety of topics related to the team and the organization as a whole. Around the National League East. After some hesitation by the Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr. will...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Gold Glover Could Solve Each Team's Biggest Problem

Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding middle infield depth. The Yankees enter camp with established veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rookie Oswald Peraza -- No. 3 Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- and Anthony Volpe -- No. 1 Yankees prospect -- expected to be called up at some point in 2023 after reaching Triple-A last season. The Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera, a natural infielder who has been converted to the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets, assistant GM Bryn Alderson part ways

Bryn Alderson is no longer an assistant general manager with the Mets and is leaving the organization, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Alderson, the son of team president Sandy Alderson, has been with the organization since 2011. He was originally brought aboard in a scouting role but was promoted to assistant general manager in July of 2021. This came in the middle of an unstable period for the club’s front office. Jared Porter was hired as general manager in December of 2020 but sexual assault allegations surfaced shortly thereafter and he was fired in January of 2021. Zack Scott was named the acting general manager at that time but he was charged with a DWI, of which he was later acquitted, in September 2021 and dismissed in the subsequent months. Billy Eppler was named general manager in November of 2021 and has been leading the baseball operations ever since.
QUEENS, NY
