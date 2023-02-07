ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person, three pets dead in Rutherford Co. house fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County. The fire was reported in the 3700 block of Snell Road, according to the Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department. Crews arrived within minutes of receiving reports that a person was still...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

2 critically injured in Murfreesboro crash: police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police responded Friday afternoon to a crash involving critical injuries on Northwest Broad Street. The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales at about 12:55 p.m., police said. The preliminary police investigation indicates the driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound, possibly at a high rate of speed, when he collided with a box truck that was exiting the car lot and attempting to cross the median to make a left turn.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Some question bond system following Green Hills shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men are now behind bars for shooting a woman on a walk in Green Hills. One of the suspects was out on bond for other violent crimes. Now, some state lawmakers are looking to change the system. Metro Police said 19-year-old Michael Green and 22-year-old...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Tech-TSU game ended after player injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Tech basketball player has been released from the hospital after suffering an injury late in Saturday’s game at Tennessee State that caused the game to end. Tennessee Tech’s Diante Wood fell to the floor after a collision with two Tennessee State players with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

BJ’s to open in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Thursday it has plans to expand into Tennessee sometime in the first half of the 2023. Tennessee’s first-ever BJ’s will be built in La Vergne, according to a media release. “The opening of our club in La...
LA VERGNE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Claims One Life In Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person has died following a fatal motorcycle crash in Robertson County Wednesday. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of Ed Ross Road roughly 5 miles southwest of Cedar Hill. The first call came into 911 around 3:50 pm. LOCATION OF CRASH.
CEDAR HILL, TN
WSMV

Metro Police searching for serial burglary suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for a man wanted for breaking into at least nine homes across Nashville since September. Ronald McKnight, 41, stole multiple guns, money and even music equipment from homes, officers said. The most recent of the nine home break-ins McKnight...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Another Belle Meade Plaza community meeting stirs up issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Belle Meade Plaza development project continued to stir up frustration ahead of a community meeting on February 15th. WSMV4 spoke to neighborhood leaders still fighting against the development. West Nashville neighborhood association leaders told us they’ve put together a petition to stop the Belle Meade Plaza rezoning permit from going through. However, that wasn’t all.
NASHVILLE, TN

