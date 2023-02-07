Read full article on original website
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
WSMV
One person, three pets dead in Rutherford Co. house fire
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County. The fire was reported in the 3700 block of Snell Road, according to the Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department. Crews arrived within minutes of receiving reports that a person was still...
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
WSMV
Illinois family continues to search for car, dog after reported crash in Brentwood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is now joining forces in Brentwood after their dog and car were stolen from a small town in Illinois. Authorities said they are searching for a man they said crashed and abandoned the car at Edmundson Pike near Cloverland Drive near Brentwood. Illinois deputies...
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
WSMV
2 critically injured in Murfreesboro crash: police
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police responded Friday afternoon to a crash involving critical injuries on Northwest Broad Street. The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales at about 12:55 p.m., police said. The preliminary police investigation indicates the driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound, possibly at a high rate of speed, when he collided with a box truck that was exiting the car lot and attempting to cross the median to make a left turn.
Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion at quarry
The Franklin Fire Department was called to the Williamson County rock quarry near Down's Boulevard and Columbia Avenue just after 1 p.m.
Nashville man hit, killed on I-40
32-year-old Nashville man Jacob Olivarez died Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on I-40.
WSMV
Some question bond system following Green Hills shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men are now behind bars for shooting a woman on a walk in Green Hills. One of the suspects was out on bond for other violent crimes. Now, some state lawmakers are looking to change the system. Metro Police said 19-year-old Michael Green and 22-year-old...
WSMV
Tennessee Tech-TSU game ended after player injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Tech basketball player has been released from the hospital after suffering an injury late in Saturday’s game at Tennessee State that caused the game to end. Tennessee Tech’s Diante Wood fell to the floor after a collision with two Tennessee State players with...
WSMV
Man arrested in connection to woman found in creek in December
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Illinois in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found in a creek off Fairview Drive by a teen walking his dog in December. Andre Christman, 49, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11 by the Illinois Police...
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert
A Rutherford County resident received a call from someone posing as a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant in the civil process division. The caller falsely tried to get $1,700 from the resident but the resident refused and notified the Sheriff’s Office. The name the caller used is not a sheriff’s sergeant or sheriff’s deputy.
WSMV
BJ’s to open in La Vergne
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Thursday it has plans to expand into Tennessee sometime in the first half of the 2023. Tennessee’s first-ever BJ’s will be built in La Vergne, according to a media release. “The opening of our club in La...
smokeybarn.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Claims One Life In Cedar Hill
CEDAR HILL TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person has died following a fatal motorcycle crash in Robertson County Wednesday. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of Ed Ross Road roughly 5 miles southwest of Cedar Hill. The first call came into 911 around 3:50 pm. LOCATION OF CRASH.
1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
WSMV
Metro Police searching for serial burglary suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for a man wanted for breaking into at least nine homes across Nashville since September. Ronald McKnight, 41, stole multiple guns, money and even music equipment from homes, officers said. The most recent of the nine home break-ins McKnight...
WSMV
Another Belle Meade Plaza community meeting stirs up issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Belle Meade Plaza development project continued to stir up frustration ahead of a community meeting on February 15th. WSMV4 spoke to neighborhood leaders still fighting against the development. West Nashville neighborhood association leaders told us they’ve put together a petition to stop the Belle Meade Plaza rezoning permit from going through. However, that wasn’t all.
