PEORIA — The cause of a fire that completely destroyed a building at a Peoria steel facility remains under investigation, the Fire Department said.

The fire was coming out of the windows and off the top of the roof at Allied Iron & Steel when firefighters arrived shortly before 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Battalion Chief Steve Rada said. A passerby on Illinois Route 29 saw the fire and called it in.

When firefighters arrived at 2000 W. Clark St., part of a roof had collapsed and several walls were in imminent danger of collapsing. Several crews and an aerial truck were used to put out the fire, which took about three hours to bring under control.

A racial slur and drinking allegations: Behind the scenes of 2 Bartonville firefighter controversies

No one was reported to be in the building, Rada said, and no one was reported injured.

Railroad service across Clark Street was temporarily closed due to having to lay a large diameter hose across the tracks. Ameren Illinois also shut off power and gas to the facility.

The building could be demolished at some point, the Fire Department said. Damage was estimated about $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Fire destroys building at Peoria steel facility