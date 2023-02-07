ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Fire destroys building at Peoria steel facility

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGIf9_0kfITwvV00

PEORIA — The cause of a fire that completely destroyed a building at a Peoria steel facility remains under investigation, the Fire Department said.

The fire was coming out of the windows and off the top of the roof at Allied Iron & Steel when firefighters arrived shortly before 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Battalion Chief Steve Rada said. A passerby on Illinois Route 29 saw the fire and called it in.

When firefighters arrived at 2000 W. Clark St., part of a roof had collapsed and several walls were in imminent danger of collapsing. Several crews and an aerial truck were used to put out the fire, which took about three hours to bring under control.

A racial slur and drinking allegations: Behind the scenes of 2 Bartonville firefighter controversies

No one was reported to be in the building, Rada said, and no one was reported injured.

Railroad service across Clark Street was temporarily closed due to having to lay a large diameter hose across the tracks. Ameren Illinois also shut off power and gas to the facility.

The building could be demolished at some point, the Fire Department said. Damage was estimated about $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Fire destroys building at Peoria steel facility

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Fire responding to house fire on Madison Ave.

UPDATE (06:31 pm) Two handlines were used to extinguish the fire. Five engines, one ladder truck, and a heavy rescue squad responded to the incident. Estimated damages are at $50,000. UPDATE (05:06 pm) Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall has confirmed the fire started in the basement. Six people have been displaced...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

None injured in car vs. train crash in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a car vs. train crash near 2600 Clark Street Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 11 a.m. When they arrived they found a small car on the tracks with moderate damage and a train car up against it.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Building at Allied Iron & Steel deems total loss after fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire destroys Allied Iron & Steel’s office building in Peoria. The fire broke out around 3:45 A.M. Tuesday. The building is on Clark Street, off SW Washington St., near I-474. Battalion Chief Steve Rada says a person driving by on Route...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police investigate train vs. car incident

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car Thursday. Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were called to 2600 Clark Street near Allied Iron and Steel. A small car was found on the tracks that had moderate damage...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
WASHINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal

The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2023 Food Fight | Neighborhood House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We interviewed Neighborhood House President and CEO Julie Bonar about the 9th annual Food Fight fundraiser. Food Fight is a local chef competition that tests local chefs’ culinary talents, and it’s a fundraiser to help the Neighborhood House fight hunger. By attending, you can vote for your favorite chef for only a dollar per vote.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria residents concerned with housing drought

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria City Council plans to build senior housing in the city’s south side, but residents voiced their concerns Wednesday afternoon. The news comes four years following the council’s plan to construct safe, affordable housing for families. Community activist Robin Grantham claimed affordable housing...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal still searching for missing woman

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
NORMAL, IL
wlds.com

Person Shot, Police Pursuit in IL Rte 97 Incident

One person was shot in an alleged road rage incident involving a U-Haul truck on Illinois Route 97 yesterday afternoon. According to a press release from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:26pm, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office advised they had received a report of a motorist who had been shot, and was traveling southbound on IL-97 from the Kilbourne area. Mason County further advised that the victim was being pursued by the suspected shooter, who was reportedly driving a U-Haul box truck.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

New Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Pekin Thursday morning

NORTH PEKIN, Ill. – A major company will open its first Peoria-area location Thursday morning. Amazon opens its fulfillment center in North Pekin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Despite the rainy, windy weather predicted, Pekin Chamber of Commerce officials will cut the ribbon and open the doors. Chris Setti with...
NORTH PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Bed, Bath, & Beyond store to close

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Bed, Bath, and Beyond store isn’t going to make it. New Jersey-based Bed, Bath, and Beyond confirms the Peoria store in the Metro Centre will close. A specific date is not known, but the store already has signage up touting discounted merchandise. It’s...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
PEORIA, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy