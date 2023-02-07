ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash

By Staff reports, USA TODAY Network
 3 days ago
A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township.

Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.

In Franklin and Fulton counties:Hagerstown woman accused in 3 bank robberies in Pennsylvania

At Gish Logging:Hotsticks firewood manufacturer faces second multi-million dollar fire in almost 7 years

Cowan’s van collided head-on with a westbound 2019 Hyundai Accent driven Maura J. Boyce, 42, of Mercersburg, just east of Campbell’s Run Road, according to police.

Cowan’s passenger, Mark E. Schwartz, 63, of Williamsport, Md., was taken to Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg with suspected minor injuries, police said.

In addition to state police, two helicopters, Life Net 8-1 and Life Lion, responded along with fire and EMS personnel from MMP&W, St. Thomas, Chambersburg and WellSpan, area fire police and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

