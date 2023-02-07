Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County

A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning.

Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report.

An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no injuries.

"The fire department and Borough code enforcement department also responded in order to inspect the structural damage to the building. The building was deemed safe and business operations remain open," Greenawalt said.

An employee who answered the phone at The Butcher Shoppe on Tuesday said the owners were not available to comment.

The Butcher Shoppe:Iconic grocery set to fulfill 'next best idea'