ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XToDF_0kfITo6v00

A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning.

Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report.

An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no injuries.

"The fire department and Borough code enforcement department also responded in order to inspect the structural damage to the building. The building was deemed safe and business operations remain open," Greenawalt said.

An employee who answered the phone at The Butcher Shoppe on Tuesday said the owners were not available to comment.

The Butcher Shoppe:Iconic grocery set to fulfill 'next best idea'

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Woman injured in crash in Cumberland County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Police find missing York County woman safe

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Waynesboro Police train in Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County buildings

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with the Waynesboro Police Department to provide a much-needed training space. Officers with the Waynesboro Police Department encounter many different scenarios while on patrol. “Cops are always being called inside for domestic situations and emotionally disturbed people,” said Officer...
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX 43

Police respond to York shooting

YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
YORK, PA
WJLA

Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
EMMITSBURG, MD
abc27.com

Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81 south crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for truck, gas thieves

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
TANEYTOWN, MD
WTAJ

Police warn about utility scam after Huntingdon County case

(WTAJ) — State police are warning about a scam involving utility companies with cases popping up across the state, including one in Huntingdon County. Cases show scammers are posing as utility workers to distract homeowners while someone else gains entry to their homes. State Police Trooper Jacob Rhymestine said companies like Penelec, People’s Gas and […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Traffic Control Coming To Local Intersection

New stop signs will be installed. Frederick, Md (KM) Some changes are coming to the intersection of Christophers Crossing, Walter Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way. The Frederick County Division of Public Works, Traffic and Permit Section, says starting on February 15th, all vehicles approaching that intersection must stop. Currently, motorists coming from Water Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way are required to stop, but not those from Christophers Crossing.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Chambersburg Public Opinion

Chambersburg Public Opinion

1K+
Followers
470
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news for Franklin County. Coverage includes local and national news, education, crime, business, lifestyle and entertainment.

 http://publicopiniononline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy