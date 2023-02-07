ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forspoken Releases New Update Alongside Patch Notes

By Tyler Fischer
 3 days ago

A new Forspoken update -- and the game's third total -- has been released via PC and PS5. Unlike the previous 40 GB update that did seemingly nothing, this update is less than a GB, however, it also doesn't do much, or at least not much of note. How do we know this? Because the official patch notes for the update have been provided. And these patch notes confirm there isn't any new content, there aren't any new features, or even major improvements. That said, there are some changes and tweaks you may want to be aware of if you're playing the PS5 console exclusive.

Forspoken has been off to a rough start. It's unclear how it's sold, but Steam data suggests it's not been great. Meanwhile, the game by and large failed to land with critics. As a result, it's unclear what type of future the title has, but for now, Square Enix is supporting it.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself:

  • Fixed an issue where the side button setting can't be deleted for the 5-button mouse config.
  • The system text accompanied with this update will only be displayed when the text language is set to English or Japanese. The system text for other languages will soon be implemented in an upcoming update.
  • Fixed a crash that can occur when using a specific GPU.
  • Fixed an issue where screen flickers occur when using certain Intel GPUs.
  • Also fixed an audio issue that caused unintended noise.
  • The UI display size has been adjusted for the Steam Deck when the resolution is set to 1280 x 800.
  • Various minor technical fixes.
  • Updated the graphical settings to cap the number of displayed NPCs when the Model Detail Level is set to Low.
  • Updated certain objects' graphics that appear in the New York map.?
  • The system has been updated to accept the button inputs from the controller that is used even when multiple controllers are connected to the PC.
  • The patch version will be displayed on the game's title screen.
  • The clickable area for each menu's entries has been widened for mouse inputs.

Forspoken is available via PC and PS5, and these two platforms are the only ways to play the new Square Enix game. It's not on PS4, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox consoles.

ComicBook

