ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Reportedly Had Little Involvement with the Show in Years

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
ComicBook
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnHOV_0kfITioZ00

Rick and Morty stands as one of animation's most successful series in years, but even the most beloved shows aren't immune from controversy. In the past few months, the animated hit has found itself overshadowed by co-creator Justin Roiland amid troubling legal revelations. Court documents confirmed the writer-actor is facing felony charges including domestic battery, and these charges recently forced Roiland to exit hit biggest shows. But according to insiders, it sounds like Roiland has not contributed to Rick and Morty much at all in the past few years.

The update comes from The Hollywood Reporter as the trade published an in-depth look at Roiland's recent downfall. A number of insiders and anonymous staffers shared their take on what happened for the piece, and multiple sources said Roiland has "not had any meaningful creative presence on any of the series that bear his name" aside from voice work.

In fact, the report goes on to suggest many of the man's former colleagues haven't heard from Roiland in "years" and any reunions were "unpleasant". "They note, too, that he hasn't been on speaking terms with his Rick and Morty co-creator, Dan Harmon, for multiple seasons, and a substantial number of staffers on that show as well as Solar Opposites and Koala Man have never actually met Roiland, even over Zoom," The Hollywood Reporter writes.

The report goes on to detail a number of troubling encounters Roiland had at work with colleagues. From sexual harassment to no-shows and downright juvenile jokes, Roiland's alleged workplace behavior is appalling at best. The Hollywood Reporter notes the co-creator began pulling away from Rick and Morty in season two, and his disinterest in writing became obvious in season three. However, Roiland continues to do voice work from home with "no direction" and insisted on taking roles in his other series Solar Opposites and Koala Man.

"In the years since, Roiland's involvement on Rick and Morty has largely been relegated to voicing characters, for which he'd take no direction and record from his home. In fact, it has been years since anyone can remember him stepping foot in the show's writers room, even when it's been virtual. Recently, a similar situation has occurred on both Solar Opposites and Koala Man, according to multiple sources," the report reads. "He believed securing key voice roles would safeguard him from being fired one day."

Clearly, that belief did not hold up. Once news of Roiland's legal troubles was made public, his empire tumbled. Adult Swim and Hulu have cut ties with the creator, and Roiland has been pushed out from roles at other companies since. Currently, the disgraced actor is awaiting his next court date while work continues on Rick and Morty without Roiland. But as The Hollywood Reporter notes, the situation's impact on the show and its legacy is far from clear.

"It's heartbreaking," one source shared. "Now everything is going to have an asterisk on it."

What do you make of this new Rick and Morty report? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @ MeganPetersCB .

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Justin Roiland thought he would never get fired if he cast himself in key voice roles

The rise of Justin Roiland may have been a gradual one, spanning over a decade across various popular animated shows such as Rick and Morty, Gravity Falls, Solar Opposites, and most recently Koala Man. His downfall, however, happened overnight. Now, new reports suggest the 42-year-old animator and voice actor had been safeguarding himself from such a fate by casting himself in key voice roles.
wegotthiscovered.com

Justin Roiland hadn’t been on speaking terms with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Dan Harmon for several seasons

Without question, Adult Swim sitcom Rick and Morty has easily become one of the most popular comedy animation series of all time, notably etching its spot next to The Simpsons and Family Guy. However, all of that success soon came crashing down once it was publicly revealed that co-creator Justin Roiland had been charged with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. And yet, animosity between Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon had apparently been boiling over long before allegations were even brought to light.
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Gets Good News Despite Justin Roiland Controversy

Rick and Morty might be in the midst of some massive shifts due to everything happening with series co-creator Justin Roiland, but there's finally been some good news for the rest of the team working on the series as a new report is teasing that the series is still planning to go beyond its currently ...
ComicBook

Fast X Teaser Reveals Returning Cast, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson's New Characters

It's a Fast family reunion. Universal Pictures on Thursday confirmed the star-studded cast of Fast X, the 10th and penultimate installment in the Fast Saga. ComicBook attended the Fast X trailer reveal event in Los Angeles, where star and producer Vin Diesel (Dom Toretto) joined longtime Fast and Furious cast members Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Chris ...
Vox

The case for Rick and Morty

Justin Roiland, who has voiced both Rick and Morty on Adult Swim’s sci-fi comedy cartoon Rick and Morty since 2013, won’t be doing that anymore. Adult Swim fired Roiland in late January after NBC broke the news that he was awaiting trial on two felony domestic violence charges. Roiland had been arrested in August 2020 and was formally arraigned and charged that October; the charges are one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Hypes Season 3 Premiere With New Promo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kicked off its world tour for its special Season 3 premiere, and a new promo has launched to help hype up how successful its new movie is doing overseas! While the third season of the series is currently scheduled for its full run some time this April as part ...
ComicBook

Netflix Picks Up Showtime Series in Surprise Swap

Netflix has been releasing a bunch knew series on their streaming service for the past few years, and the latest project to be released was the fourth season of their hit series You. You Season 4 has been getting some great reactions and even our review gave it top marks. It's funny to think that ...
Yir Soto

Upcoming releases Marvel 2023

The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.
People

Marvel Star Diamond White Is 'Excited to See a Superhero that Looks Like Me' in New Disney Series

Diamond White voices the first Black female teenage superhero in Marvel's new animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which will premiere on Disney Channel Feb. 10 Diamond White is adding a new title to her resumé: superhero.  The 24-year-old actress is the latest to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the franchise's new show Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. White joined Wednesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein where she shared how it feels to take on the helm as Marvel's latest superhero — and first...
ComicBook

ComicBook

974
Followers
604
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy