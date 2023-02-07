ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrish, FL

Evacuation at Parrish High School after another threat, officials say

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
Students at Parrish High School were evacuated following a threat made toward the school on Tuesday.

Communications Specialist Melissa Parker said students were evacuated to a safe place while law enforcement investigates the threat. This is the second threat the school has received this week, following two recent lockdowns due to medical emergencies at the school.

The first threat was reported on Monday through a suspicious activity reporting app. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office had been monitoring the threat, and as a precaution, authorities put additional security on campus.

"As always, please stress to your students that participating in any type of threat against a school, even in jest, can lead to life-altering legal and school district consequences," school officials said in a Facebook post.

