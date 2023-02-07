ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UWGB, Cleveland State control destinies in two-team race for Horizon League women's basketball title

By Scott Venci, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago
GREEN BAY – It’s time to start scoreboard watching for fans of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay women’s basketball team.

What had been a three-team race for the Horizon League regular-season championship between UWGB, Cleveland State and Youngstown State might be down to two after the Penguins stumbled on the road with losses to Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday and CSU on Sunday.

It leaves the Phoenix and Vikings tied for first at 12-2 in league play with six games remaining. Both are two games ahead of the Penguins and three ahead of IUPUI.

Even better for UWGB is four of its games will be in the friendly confines of the Kress Center, where it has gone 9-1 this season.

The Phoenix (19-4) hosts Northern Kentucky (13-9) at 7 p.m. Friday and Wright State (4-20) at noon Sunday, completing a stretch of six of eight contests at home after starting last month with four straight on the road.

It’s still one game at a time, but it’s impossible for coaches and players not to know where they are positioned with less than three weeks left in the regular season.

“Oh, you have to pay attention,” said UWGB coach Kevin Borseth, whose team hosts CSU on Feb. 23 in a game that could decide the league winner. “But at the end of the day, anything can happen. That happened to Youngstown last week. Boy, drop two and you are right back at the bottom looking up.”

The Phoenix is in position to win the conference for the first time since 2018 in part because of an improved offense. It is averaging 68.2 points, which is 6.3 points more than last season and is its highest average since scoring 69.4 per game in 2016-17.

But it’s difficult to overlook a traditionally strong defense that again is doing its part.

There is no question Borseth and UWGB has had better defenses in previous seasons. The longtime coach likely would be the first to admit that.

The Phoenix is only in the middle of the pack in the 11-team Horizon in forcing turnovers. Its 6.1 steals per game is its lowest average since moving to the Division I level in 1987-88, and at least its lowest since 1979-80, which is the first season the program has its statistics listed.

Steals tend to lead to easy baskets on the other end, and some of UWGB’s best defenses have averaged double figures in the category. A handful had almost as many as 13 per game.

What this Phoenix team is doing remarkably well is making it difficult for opponents to both score points and shoot the ball with any success.

UWGB is ranked No. 5 out of 350 DI teams in the nation in field goal percentage defense (33.4%), No. 8 in points allowed (53.2 ppg) and No. 16 in 3-point field goal percentage defense (26.1%).

It is on pace to allow its fewest points per game since permitting 51.9 in 2018-19.

The Phoenix has allowed 50 or fewer points three times during its five-game winning streak — it hasn’t given up more than 54 during that stretch — and 50 or fewer 10 times overall this season.

“I think our kids are playing extremely well,” Borseth said. “Both categories have to be good. We are scoring a little more points this year, which is really good. And of course, if your defense maintains what it has been doing, that’s a good formula.

“A lot of point totals come down to shot selection on offense and ball security. So much comes into that figure. Pace of play, not throwing the ball to the other team, those kinds of things all come into play. I think we have done a pretty good job in all those categories, checking a lot of boxes. We are just hoping we can continue that.”

Kevin Borseth, Phoenix players reach milestones

The Phoenix’s weekend games both were a success after a 56-47 win at Detroit on Friday and a 70-50 victory at Oakland on Sunday.

Both also resulted in personal accomplishments.

The win over the Titans gave Borseth his 784th collegiate victory and moved him into 20th place for all-time wins by an NCAA women’s basketball coach. Seven of the 19 coaches with more wins than Borseth are active.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer (1,179 wins) and UConn’s Geno Auriemma (1,170) are 1-2 on the list and two of just six with 1,000 or more career wins.

Borseth has gone 785-307 at the DI and DII levels in stops at UWGB, Michigan and Michigan Tech.

It was Phoenix guard Sydney Levy’s moment for a milestone against Oakland on Sunday.

The senior finished with 14 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the first quarter. Levy said earlier this season she didn’t even know she was close to that figure but realized it was a big accolade.

Levy recorded her first 370 career points while at UW-Milwaukee for two seasons. She has played at UWGB for three seasons thanks to an additional year of eligibility granted to student-athletes in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Appleton North star is averaging a team-high 11.5 points.

“All the good teams that we have had have had a 1,000-point scorer on them,” Borseth said. “Maybe this is a sign of things that are happening right now.

“Sydney is very diligent in her work ethic, trying to get shots up to make herself the best she can be. She’s a hunter. Honestly, I didn’t realize the value of a hunter until I got Sydney. She taught me a big lesson on having a player out there who is not afraid to put ‘er up when you need it.”

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

