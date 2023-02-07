ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC is Changing How It Prices Tickets. A Better Seat Could Cost You More

By Natasha Gabrielle
Image source: Getty Images

What happened

AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the United States, announced that it's changing how it prices movie tickets. Instead of charging a set ticket price, ticket costs will vary by seat location. Three pricing tiers will be available, and the most desirable seats will come at a higher cost for most moviegoers. The new pricing initiative has been rolled out in select markets and will continue to expand to additional locations by the end of 2023.

So what

The new initiative, Sightline at AMC, will apply at participating locations to showtimes that begin after 4 p.m. and won't be applicable on Discount Tuesdays. Theatergoers will have three options for prices, which vary by seat location. Here's a breakdown of the tiers:

  • Value Sightline: These seats are primarily in the front row but will include select ADA seats and are available at a lower price than Standard Sightline tickets.
  • Standard Sightline: These seats are the most plentiful and are available at the traditional ticket cost.
  • Preferred Sightline: These seats are typically in the middle of auditoriums and are priced slightly higher than Standard Sightling seats.

Loyal customers have an advantage: Value Sightline seats will only be available to AMC Stubs members, including free Insider members. Paid A-List members can reserve Preferred Sightline seats at no extra cost.

In a Feb. 6 news release , Eliot Hamlisch, the EVP and CMO of AMC Theatres said, "While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience."

Now what

This is news worth knowing whether you go to the movies a few times a year or more frequently. This pricing strategy is unique and will be a big change for many. While the news may come as a shock, this pricing update may benefit movie fans working on personal finance goals, as moviegoers on a budget now have more ways to get cheap movie tickets.

Here are three ways that you can save on the cost of AMC movie tickets:

  1. Discount Tuesday: AMC Stubs members, including free Insider members, can score $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays.
  2. Matinee showings: Since this pricing model only applies to showings after 4 p.m., you can get a deal on tickets by choosing showtimes earlier in the day.
  3. Value Sightline: As an AMC Stubs Insider member, you can reserve Value Sightline seats. You'll save money if you don't mind sitting in a less desirable seat.

With this change, sitting in a better seat could cost more. However, there are several ways to take advantage of discounted movie tickets. Be sure to plan your next movie date accordingly to keep more money in your checking account .

