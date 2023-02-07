ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

statehousereport.com

NEW for 2/10: Eckstrom’s error; Murdaugh’s murder trial; Police reform

NEWS: Eckstrom’s $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning. COMMENTARY, Brack: Even the Murdaugh trial has moments of tedium. MY TURN, Frazier: Lesson in humanity may be needed for police reform. FEEDBACK: Send us your opinions. MYSTERY PHOTO: Tasty photo. $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning.
myclintonnews.com

SC's EVs (sorry Mr. President)

Despite the fact that President Trump says electric vehicles run for only 2 hours per charge, South Carolina is charting its own, bold step forward in becoming America’s electric vehicle’s capital. Just look at where the Governor - Trump’s top political ally in The Palmetto State - was last week: Thursday, February 2 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking at Kontrolmatik Pomega, Colleton Industrial Campus, Exit 61 on I-95 and McLeod Road, Walterboro, S.C.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Sheriff Leon Lott promoted to state major general

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who also serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from SCSG brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

FOIA law changes under consideration at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Changes may be coming soon to how information is requested from the government in South Carolina. A bill is under consideration in the House Committee on Judiciary to amend the Freedom of Information Act violation penalties. The changes create a timeline for public entities to respond to requests for information.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

SC State commemorates Orangeburg Massacre's 55th Anniversary

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Wednesday marked the 55th anniversary of one of the most violent events in South Carolina history, the Orangeburg Massacre. Three South Carolina State students died, and more than two dozen others were wounded after a peaceful protest on campus. It all started after the students...
ORANGEBURG, SC
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Navy recovers Chinese balloon debris off SC coast

Navy recovers Chinese balloon debris off SC coast A U.S. Air Force pilot takes off in an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2023. Active duty, Reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith/U.S. Air Force)
VIRGINIA STATE
WPBF News 25

These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh

Video above: Judge allows financial crime evidence, caregiver discredits Alex Murdaugh's alibi. The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles west of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
WALTERBORO, SC
statehousereport.com

BIG STORY: Eckstrom’s $3.5 billion accounting gaffe to lead to reckoning

By Andy Brack | A $3.5 billion accounting mistake over 10 years by state Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom may lead to a legislative reckoning as calls for his resignation mount. His office is in charge of authorizing state expenditures. Eckstrom admitted this week that the state overstated its cash balances...
greenvillejournal.com

Annexation deep dive: Despite common myths, it’s hard to be annexed unwillingly in SC

In a state like South Carolina where private property rights are revered, there are two dirty words that tend to get property owners riled: annexation and zoning. The two often converge in cities and towns across the state as municipalities are more prone to have zoning in place. But contrary to popular belief, annexation law in the Palmetto State is fairly restrictive and ensures it is difficult for a property to be annexed against its owner’s wishes.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Edy Zoo

South Carolina takes a stand: Only American-Made flags allowed on public property

COLUMBIA, SC. - South Carolina legislators have introduced a new bill to ensure that all flags flown or purchased with public funds must be made in the United States. The bill, if passed, will add Section 10-1-164 to the South Carolina Code of Laws and enforce the usage of flags manufactured within the country in public buildings and on public grounds.

