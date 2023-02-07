Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
The richest person in Springfield, MissouriLuay RahilSpringfield, MO
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Related
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up
With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns. Gov. Mike Parson will leave office because of term limits. Two Republicans have already jumped into the race to replace him, with a third waiting in the wings and expected to […] The post As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Why I-44 improvements are decades behind
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With construction season around the corner, you’ll soon begin to see major road projects underway. One place you won’t is I-44, which hasn’t seen major changes for decades. We dug into state records and did the math, to discover which highways in our area are getting your tax dollars and what is […]
KYTV
Greene County leaders say no setbacks in the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Kansas Expressway extension project in Springfield is well on its way. The first phase should wrap up this November. Crews blocked off Weaver and Farm Road 145 for through traffic on February 8. Work will happen there through March. Greene County highway leaders said like...
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in north Springfield are trying to stop a proposed development next door. Baptist Temple Church is selling its gym and surrounding six acres of land. The location is off Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling park. A developer wants to put apartments and single-family homes on the property. Neighbors say there’s not enough room and worry about the extra traffic the project could bring.
KYTV
EXPERTS DEBATE: Will the legalization of pot in Missouri decrease the amount on the streets?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Amendment Three leader says now it’s legal to buy marijuana in Missouri. We should see fewer illegal sales on the street. He says a significant advantage is users can be sure exactly what they’re getting. Recreational marijuana sales opened to the public Friday,...
auroraadvertiser.net
Blevins joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett
Vickie Blevins is passionate about rural health care. Growing up in the small community of Stark City, she always knew her career would keep her at home caring for patients. Blevins graduated in 2016 with a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas. In 2019, she then moved on to Maryville University in St. Louis to obtain her master’s in nursing.
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
KYTV
Republic Service customers still waiting for trash pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash keeps piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. We first told you about the issues with Republic Services a few weeks ago. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, more people turned to us. “I saw a news article about this...
KYTV
Moms look for new resources after Family Birth and Wellness in Springfield announces closure; some families say they were not notified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Family Birth and Wellness Center is closing its doors this month, leaving moms four weeks out from due dates scrambling to find options. Tuesday, the center sent an email explaining they would only be delivering children with a due date up to February 28....
lpgasmagazine.com
Midwest propane industry shares perspectives, innovations at summit
Industry leaders from across the region gathered in January for a Midwest Propane Summit, held at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri. The event brought together more than 30 representatives from state associations, propane marketers and industry suppliers. The attendees came from Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma to discuss opportunities, challenges and best practices. Joining the event as participants were Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), and Stuart Weidie, PERC chairman and Blossman Gas president and CEO.
KYTV
Officers arrest 1 following disturbance in Ozark, Mo.; charges filed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Officers arrested a man following a standoff inside an apartment in Ozark. Nearly a dozen officers responded to the domestic disturbance call in the 2300 block of West Petrus Circle around noon on Tuesday. The Springfield Special Response Team also responded to assist Ozark Police Department officers.
ksgf.com
Springfield Man Arrested For Kidnapping, Domestic Assault
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with kidnapping and domestic assault for breaking into an apartment in Ozark. Police say Stanchez Sampson, 23, from Springfield was armed with a gun when he barricaded himself inside the apartment in the 2300-block of Petrus Circle. The victim escaped and called...
republictigersports.com
Tigers Jump in Latest State Poll; Lady Tigers Hold Steady Again
Despite suffering its first loss in two months, Republic took a couple of steps up in the Missouri boys basketball state rankings. The Tigers rose to number six in Class 6 in the latest poll conducted by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Republic had been ranked eighth last week. If...
KYTV
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge set a trial date for a man accused of operating a hunting scheme in the Ozarks. You might remember back in 2019 when On Your Side told you about Theodore or Teddy Eddings. Hunters paid deposits for trips that never happened. Fast forward to...
Comments / 0