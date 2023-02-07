ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Missouri Independent

As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up

With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns.  Gov. Mike Parson will leave office because of term limits. Two Republicans have already jumped into the race to replace him, with a third waiting in the wings and expected to […] The post As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Why I-44 improvements are decades behind

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With construction season around the corner, you’ll soon begin to see major road projects underway. One place you won’t is I-44, which hasn’t seen major changes for decades. We dug into state records and did the math, to discover which highways in our area are getting your tax dollars and what is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in north Springfield are trying to stop a proposed development next door. Baptist Temple Church is selling its gym and surrounding six acres of land. The location is off Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling park. A developer wants to put apartments and single-family homes on the property. Neighbors say there’s not enough room and worry about the extra traffic the project could bring.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Blevins joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett

Vickie Blevins is passionate about rural health care. Growing up in the small community of Stark City, she always knew her career would keep her at home caring for patients. Blevins graduated in 2016 with a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas. In 2019, she then moved on to Maryville University in St. Louis to obtain her master’s in nursing.
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Republic Service customers still waiting for trash pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash keeps piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. We first told you about the issues with Republic Services a few weeks ago. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, more people turned to us. “I saw a news article about this...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lpgasmagazine.com

Midwest propane industry shares perspectives, innovations at summit

Industry leaders from across the region gathered in January for a Midwest Propane Summit, held at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri. The event brought together more than 30 representatives from state associations, propane marketers and industry suppliers. The attendees came from Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma to discuss opportunities, challenges and best practices. Joining the event as participants were Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), and Stuart Weidie, PERC chairman and Blossman Gas president and CEO.
RIDGEDALE, MO
KYTV

Officers arrest 1 following disturbance in Ozark, Mo.; charges filed

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Officers arrested a man following a standoff inside an apartment in Ozark. Nearly a dozen officers responded to the domestic disturbance call in the 2300 block of West Petrus Circle around noon on Tuesday. The Springfield Special Response Team also responded to assist Ozark Police Department officers.
OZARK, MO
ksgf.com

Springfield Man Arrested For Kidnapping, Domestic Assault

(KTTS News) — A man is charged with kidnapping and domestic assault for breaking into an apartment in Ozark. Police say Stanchez Sampson, 23, from Springfield was armed with a gun when he barricaded himself inside the apartment in the 2300-block of Petrus Circle. The victim escaped and called...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
republictigersports.com

Tigers Jump in Latest State Poll; Lady Tigers Hold Steady Again

Despite suffering its first loss in two months, Republic took a couple of steps up in the Missouri boys basketball state rankings. The Tigers rose to number six in Class 6 in the latest poll conducted by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Republic had been ranked eighth last week. If...
REPUBLIC, MO

