ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Turkey earthquake: Video shows devastation as third quake hits country in 24 hours

Aerial footage from Antakya shows the scale of devastation wrecked by an earthquake in Turkey.Three earthquakes have hit the country since Monday, 6 February. At least 3,500 people have died in Turkey, and at least 1,700 in neighbouring Syria.Turkey officials have declared a state of emergency as an estimated 6,000 buildings have been destroyed.Rescue efforts have been hampered by cold winter weather, with some areas left without fuel and electricity.Tens of thousands of people have been injured or left homeless in cities across both affected countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleTurkey: Red Crescent volunteers prepare aid tents in wake of devastating earthquakesTurkey: Journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake
The North Coast Citizen

Massive Cascadia earthquake hit NW Coast in January 1700

It’s a January night on the north Oregon coast. The sun has been down for several hours and it’s dark. A quarter moon hangs in the winter sky, with the rhythmic sound of waves breaking on the beach. A slight tremor shakes the ground; barely noticeable. Then an unusual sound that gets louder as it approaches. Suddenly, the ground begins to violently roll and shake. This lasts for almost 5 minutes. As suddenly as it began, the shaking stops. ...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Moment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

A building was reduced to rubble as a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing hundreds, shocking video shows. At least 1,300 people have died after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Gaziantep early on Monday, 6 February. This video which circulated on social media that morning purports to show the building tumbling down in Haliliye, Sanliurfa province.It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collapse shown in this footage. A second earthquake has since been confirmed near Ekinozu, around 100 miles north of the first epicentre.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Rescue crews search rubble in northwest SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivorsMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
The Independent

Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey killing hundreds

A survivor of a powerful earthquake which has killed at least 1,200 people in Turkey and Syria has shared footage of the aftermath.This video from Malatya reportedly shows the scene where a hotel once stood, now reduced to rubble.Crews are frantically searching for survivors with thousands of people injured and feared to be underneath the debris.USGC has since confirmed a second magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Kahramanmaras. The epicentre of the first earthquake was just north of Gaziantep, and it struck in the early hours of Monday, 6 February.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyNHS strikes: Health minister asks nurses to suspend action for pay negotiationsEpsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 6 Earthquake Shakes Southern Philippines for 40 Seconds, Aftershocks Possible

On Wednesday, a magnitude 6 earthquake shook the southern Philippines for 40 seconds while local authorities issued a warning about potential damage and aftershocks. According to the US Geological Service, a magnitude 6 earthquake occurred at 6:44 PM close to the municipality of Monkayo in Davao de Oro province. In...
natureworldnews.com

Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]

An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
The Associated Press

Earthquake hits Indonesia, killing 4 as restaurant collapses

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua on Thursday, killing four people who were unable to escape when a floating restaurant collapsed into the sea. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit residential areas in Jayapura, near Papua’s northern...
The Weather Channel

Earthquake Scientist Shares What Not To Do When One Strikes

T​his story originally appeared in the Morning Brief email newsletter. Sign up here to get more stories like this and weekday weather updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The devastating earthquake in Turkey is a reminder that earthquakes can happen at any time. I grew up on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy