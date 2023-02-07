Read full article on original website
Related
Turkey earthquake: Video shows devastation as third quake hits country in 24 hours
Aerial footage from Antakya shows the scale of devastation wrecked by an earthquake in Turkey.Three earthquakes have hit the country since Monday, 6 February. At least 3,500 people have died in Turkey, and at least 1,700 in neighbouring Syria.Turkey officials have declared a state of emergency as an estimated 6,000 buildings have been destroyed.Rescue efforts have been hampered by cold winter weather, with some areas left without fuel and electricity.Tens of thousands of people have been injured or left homeless in cities across both affected countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleTurkey: Red Crescent volunteers prepare aid tents in wake of devastating earthquakesTurkey: Journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake
Massive Cascadia earthquake hit NW Coast in January 1700
It’s a January night on the north Oregon coast. The sun has been down for several hours and it’s dark. A quarter moon hangs in the winter sky, with the rhythmic sound of waves breaking on the beach. A slight tremor shakes the ground; barely noticeable. Then an unusual sound that gets louder as it approaches. Suddenly, the ground begins to violently roll and shake. This lasts for almost 5 minutes. As suddenly as it began, the shaking stops. ...
Huge Turkish earthquake was felt as far away as GREENLAND
Shaking was detected some 3,400 miles away on the east coast of Greenland around eight minutes after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 4.17am this morning.
What are the largest earthquakes to strike the US?
More than 11,00 have died in Turkey and Syria following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake Sunday and dozens of powerful aftershocks. It was the worst earthquake to hit that region in over 100 years.
Moment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria
A building was reduced to rubble as a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing hundreds, shocking video shows. At least 1,300 people have died after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Gaziantep early on Monday, 6 February. This video which circulated on social media that morning purports to show the building tumbling down in Haliliye, Sanliurfa province.It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collapse shown in this footage. A second earthquake has since been confirmed near Ekinozu, around 100 miles north of the first epicentre.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Rescue crews search rubble in northwest SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivorsMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
How big is the largest possible earthquake?
The amount of energy released in an earthquake is controlled by how much of the crust breaks. The good news is, we're not likely to see a magnitude 10.
9.0 quake rocked the Pacific Coast 323 years ago and sent an 'orphan tsunami' to Japan
On Jan. 26, 1700, a massive 9.0 quake ruptured hundreds of miles along the deep offshore waters of the Pacific Coast, forever altering the local landscape and sending a tsunami not only across much of North America's western shores but also thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean into Japan.
Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey killing hundreds
A survivor of a powerful earthquake which has killed at least 1,200 people in Turkey and Syria has shared footage of the aftermath.This video from Malatya reportedly shows the scene where a hotel once stood, now reduced to rubble.Crews are frantically searching for survivors with thousands of people injured and feared to be underneath the debris.USGC has since confirmed a second magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Kahramanmaras. The epicentre of the first earthquake was just north of Gaziantep, and it struck in the early hours of Monday, 6 February.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyNHS strikes: Health minister asks nurses to suspend action for pay negotiationsEpsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 6 Earthquake Shakes Southern Philippines for 40 Seconds, Aftershocks Possible
On Wednesday, a magnitude 6 earthquake shook the southern Philippines for 40 seconds while local authorities issued a warning about potential damage and aftershocks. According to the US Geological Service, a magnitude 6 earthquake occurred at 6:44 PM close to the municipality of Monkayo in Davao de Oro province. In...
Catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey, Syria kill more than 17,000; deadliest quake series in 12 years
Search and rescue teams continue pulling victims from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria days after a series of catastrophic earthquakes jolted the region claiming more than 17,000 lives.
The earthquake in Turkey is one of the deadliest this century. Here's why
More than 15,000 people have been reported killed and tens of thousands of others injured by the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday. Here's why the quake was so devastating.
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]
An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
The Most Powerful Earthquake on Record
The most powerful earthquake ever measured occurred in Chile in 1960, according to a 24/7 Tempo analysis.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
It’s been 323 years since the last Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. How prepared are you for the ‘Big One?’
It’s the 323rd anniversary of the last Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. We spend a fair amount of time thinking about the ‘Big One’ (and the ‘Really Big One’) in the Pacific Northwest. Our area is full of beautiful but haunting reminders of past quakes, like...
natureworldnews.com
Next Possible Earthquake After Prolonged Quiet Period in California Could Yeild 1800 Deaths, 50K Injuries
Experts are pondering the likelihood that the following earthquake in California, which will come after the current quiet period, will result in 1800 fatalities and 50k injuries. The devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week serves as the most recent reminder of the potential consequences for California as...
Turkey hit with 7.8 magnitude earthquake, felt across Middle East
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake walloped Turkey early Monday morning and the aftershocks were felt in Syria, Jordan, and Israel, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Earthquake hits Indonesia, killing 4 as restaurant collapses
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua on Thursday, killing four people who were unable to escape when a floating restaurant collapsed into the sea. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit residential areas in Jayapura, near Papua’s northern...
The Weather Channel
Earthquake Scientist Shares What Not To Do When One Strikes
This story originally appeared in the Morning Brief email newsletter. Sign up here to get more stories like this and weekday weather updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The devastating earthquake in Turkey is a reminder that earthquakes can happen at any time. I grew up on...
Comments / 0