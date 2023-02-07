Read full article on original website
Bethlehem Catholic wrestles nearly perfect in PIAA 3A semifinal win over Central Mountain
The Bethlehem Catholic wrestling team booked a trip to the PIAA Class 3A championship for the second year in a row with a nearly perfect performance Friday night. The District 11 champion Golden Hawks lost just one bout and gave up just one takedown in a 53-3 over District 6 champion Central Mountain in the semis at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Szoke seals the deal as Central girls basketball beats Nazareth in EPC playoffs
First-year Allentown Central Catholic girls basketball coach Kathy Davidowich has a “magic number.”. It’s 40. If the Vikettes can hold their opponents under that total, they’re in good shape. Central Catholic met that goal on Friday night, and now they have a different magic number: two –...
Discafani’s 24 points propel Belvidere boys basketball to victory (PHOTOS)
Pete Discafani stuffed the stat sheet, scoring a game-high 24 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals as Belvidere High School’s boys basketball team earned a victory at home over Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter, 62-50. Thomas Tighe recorded eight points, seven rebounds and a...
Rath knocks off 2-time state champ in Becahi wrestling’s PIAA 3A quarterfinal win
Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Kollin Rath finally got his rematch with Waynesburg Central senior Mac Church. With the Golden Hawks victory in the PIAA Class 3A team quarterfinals secured long before the final bout at 145, Becahi coach Jeff Karam granted Rath, who lost 3-1 to Church in the PIAA 3A semifinals last year, his wish and bumped him up from 139 to take on the Raiders’ two-time state champion.
Phillipsburg wrestling pounds Howell, books trip to state final
Four postseason matches, four lopsided victories … and a rematch with Southern Regional, considered the best public high school wrestling program in New Jersey this winter. “Our goal as the week went on was to get better with each match so we’re at our best on Sunday, so we’ll see where we’re at in less than 48 hours,” Phillipsburg coach Brad Gentzle said after the Stateliners dismantled visiting Howell 47-23 in the NJSIAA Group 5 semifinals Friday night. “I can’t say enough about our mental and physical preparation all the way through warmups and through 14 gutsy performances tonight by our guys.”
These Wrestlers of the Week stood out in team championships
It may have been a week heavily devoted to team wrestling tournaments, but there were plenty of top individual performances too, and we recognize those in this week’s lehighvalleylive wrestler of the week. Each week, we’ll honor a Wrestler of the Week from our New Jersey coverage area, the...
Pen Argyl girls basketball beats Bangor for 11th straight win as Morro piles up 30 points
The first quarter was a sign of things to come for Pen Argyl senior guard/forward Jill Morro on Tuesday night. Morro scored all 11 of the Green Knights’ points in the opening quarter and then kept up the offensive success throughout the road game against rival Bangor. The senior...
Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers take alternate route to 3A state dual rout
They’re the Bethlehem Catholic alternates. Riley Hughes. George Pavis. Marco Frinzi. James Deluise. Nico Spezza. Dario Cruz. They’re too good to be called “backups”. They certainly aren’t “junior varsity”. “B team” sounds like an insult. What they are highly skilled and...
Girls basketball rankings: Pen Argyl marches up the Top 10
Bangor girls basketball hosts Pen Argyl on Feb. 7, 2023 — The Pen Argyl girls basketball team is rolling along heading into the Colonial League tournament. The Green Knights posted their 11th consecutive win with a 25-point victory over rival Bangor on Tuesday night. If you purchase a product...
Nazareth wrestlers rally past Central Dauphin into PIAA 3A team semifinals
Nazareth threw its wrestling fans a bit of a scare in Friday afternoon’s PIAA 3A team tournament quarterfinals before righting the ship to sail past a determined and pin-happy Central Dauphin team, 38-25. The win puts the Blue Eagles (17-2) in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinals against District 7 champion...
Notre Dame wrestling dominates in PIAA 1st round, advances to meet top-ranked Faith Christian
The Notre Dame wrestling team took a coaches cliche to heart in the first round match of the PIAA Class 2A team tournament Thursday afternoon. With top-ranked Faith Christian Academy likely waiting in the quarterfinals, the District 11 champion Crusaders (12-1) won each of the first 12 bouts to defeat Huntingdon 63-6 in Hershey’s Giant Center.
A senior, a freshman trio, and ‘bravery and courage’: Nazareth wrestlers reach PIAA 3A final
The freshmen finished it off. And now Nazareth is off to the state final again. The Blue Eagles (18-2) held off a determined challenge from a fired-up Canon-McMillan (16-3) squad to win their PIAA 3A state dual tournament semifinal 38-20 at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday night. Nazareth advanced...
