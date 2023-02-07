ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rath knocks off 2-time state champ in Becahi wrestling’s PIAA 3A quarterfinal win

Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Kollin Rath finally got his rematch with Waynesburg Central senior Mac Church. With the Golden Hawks victory in the PIAA Class 3A team quarterfinals secured long before the final bout at 145, Becahi coach Jeff Karam granted Rath, who lost 3-1 to Church in the PIAA 3A semifinals last year, his wish and bumped him up from 139 to take on the Raiders’ two-time state champion.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Phillipsburg wrestling pounds Howell, books trip to state final

Four postseason matches, four lopsided victories … and a rematch with Southern Regional, considered the best public high school wrestling program in New Jersey this winter. “Our goal as the week went on was to get better with each match so we’re at our best on Sunday, so we’ll see where we’re at in less than 48 hours,” Phillipsburg coach Brad Gentzle said after the Stateliners dismantled visiting Howell 47-23 in the NJSIAA Group 5 semifinals Friday night. “I can’t say enough about our mental and physical preparation all the way through warmups and through 14 gutsy performances tonight by our guys.”
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
