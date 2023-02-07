Adoption fees to be waived at Humane Society of Boulder Valley

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — All animals that are 1 year old and up will soon be free for adoption at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley (HSBV), located at 2323 55th Street in Boulder, is offering free adoptions for any pet that has been there for 14 days or more starting on Feb. 11. This will continue until Feb. 14.

HSBV currently has 55 animals available for adoption, including pets under a year old.

Click here to see the full list of adoptable animals.

Adoption services are available for drop-ins seven days a week. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-6 pm. and weekends from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

HSBV offers adoption holds only after a person has met the pet in person.

Not ready to adopt yet? You can still support the HSBV by supporting the care of an animal.

