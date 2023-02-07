ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Adoption fees to be waived at Humane Society of Boulder Valley

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7uzq_0kfIS2lx00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — All animals that are 1 year old and up will soon be free for adoption at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley (HSBV), located at 2323 55th Street in Boulder, is offering free adoptions for any pet that has been there for 14 days or more starting on Feb. 11. This will continue until Feb. 14.

HSBV currently has 55 animals available for adoption, including pets under a year old.

Click here to see the full list of adoptable animals.

Adoption services are available for drop-ins seven days a week. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-6 pm. and weekends from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

HSBV offers adoption holds only after a person has met the pet in person.

Not ready to adopt yet? You can still support the HSBV by supporting the care of an animal.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 7, 8am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0kfIS2lx00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Issues around safety and access to services raise concerns at hotel turned housing complex

The Clarion hotel will soon be transformed into housing."This hotel has 215 rooms so being able to provide essentially housing for 215 people or couples that provides a great opportunity to put a dent in the people currently calling the streets home," said John Parvensky, the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the homeless.The coalition purchased the building in December for $24 million, using federal, state and local funds.The transformation plans include onsite services to address mental health, health, and addiction issues.It's based on the housing first model, which comes with little to no requirements for getting and staying in...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Local ministry gets $6,000 energy bill

The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports. The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Nice weekend ahead. Denver will see...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Historic community could become part of the Nat'l Park Service

On the Eastern Plains of remote Weld County, the U.S. Department of the Interior is contemplating making one of Colorado's first Black communities part of the National Park Service. Dearfield, located dozens of miles southeast of Greeley, was one of the most prominent Black farming communities in the early 1900s. Today, thousands of people drive past Dearfield completely unaware it used to be a town, let alone a historic one. What remains of the once-vibrant community is a small handful of buildings that are slowly falling apart. "The easiest way of forgetting people is forgetting where they lived, forgetting the town. This...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Black-footed ferret kits born

More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard

A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban

Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Black rancher claims harassment by white neighbors

FOX31's Talya Cunningham is trying to get to the bottom of a viral controversy in El Paso County. A Black rancher claims he's been terrorized by his white neighbors. Black rancher claims harassment by white neighbors. FOX31's Talya Cunningham is trying to get to the bottom of a viral controversy...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort Inn

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Tuesday to spend $5.8 million to lease for one year the Comfort Inn on Quebec for families experiencing homelessness. The Finance and Governance Committee approved a contract Tuesday with Quebec Hospitality LLC doing business as Comfort Inn. The hotel has 138 rooms.
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy