ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
pajaronian.com

Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
governing.com

Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California

(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mendofever.com

Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Documents Failure of County Cannabis Program in Letter to Governor Newsom, Requests Urgent State Intervention

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance:. Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the trade association representing cannabis operators in Mendocino County, submitted a sixteen-page letter today to Governor Gavin Newsom, Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott, and California legislative leaders documenting the county’s failure to establish a process capable of moving small and legacy cannabis cultivators towards state annual licensure.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose assemblyman proposes state wealth tax ahead of SOTU

WASHINGTON DC - President Biden is expected to once again propose a wealth tax during his State of the Union, even after the idea failed to gain traction when Democrats controlled both houses of Congress. But even if the so-called wealth tax fails on the federal, lawmakers in several states have introduced similar bills on the local level, including one in California. "The average effective taxation rate for billionaires is eight percent. That's far below the rate for average middle and working class families across the country. And in California, it's the same way," says Assemblymember Alex Lee (D) San Jose....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

California voters will decide on a veto referendum to repeal an oil and gas regulation law in 2024

The California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum seeking to repeal Senate Bill 1137 (SB 1137) had qualified for the 2024 ballot on Feb. 3. If upheld by voters, SB 1137 would require all oil or gas production facilities or wells within a health protection zone to comply with new regulations. Health protection zones are areas within 3,200 feet of a sensitive receptor. Sensitive receptors include residences, education facilities, daycare centers, colleges and universities, community resource centers, health care facilities, live-in housing, prisons and detention centers, and any building housing a business open to the public.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bendsource.com

Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?

TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
BEND, OR
sdvoice.info

Republican Lawmakers Announce Agenda to “Fix California”

California Senate Republicans recently held a rally at the State Capitol announcing their legislative goals “to fix California” for the next year. Slamming proposals and policies their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Gavin Newsom are championing, the GOP State Senators presented several bills of their own. They also called for more oversight – and in some cases, a total rehaul — of state programs addressing crime, homelessness, education, climate and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Solar companies brace for big changes in industry

El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KABC

California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.

(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
CALIFORNIA STATE
focushillsboro.com

A New Measure In Oregon Seeks To Limit The State Tolerance For Paramilitary Groups

Legislators in Oregon are debating a bill that would give the state some of the strictest prohibitions in the country against paramilitary activities and violent extremism. This past Monday, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in Salem to receive testimony on House Bill 2572. The measure is an effort to safeguard the public more actively while also upholding constitutional liberties like the right to protest and carry firearms.
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Oregon public universities respond to Gov. Kotek’s recommended budget

SALEM — On Jan. 31, Oregon’s public university presidents stressed the proposed public university funding and financial aid levels in Gov. Tina Kotek’s recommended 2023-2025 state budget will result in lost opportunities for Oregon’s students and workforce. Oregon currently ranks 45th in the nation for per-student...
OREGON STATE
CalMatters

California business and labor at odds

If you want to see two diametrically opposed views of what California lawmakers have done and should be doing or not doing, look no further than a new poll and a new legislative scorecard. On one hand, a survey out Monday from the National Federation of Independent Business found that overwhelming majorities of California small […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Economists Explain Why Job Openings Are So Hard To Fill

Mark McMullen, Oregon’s state economist, testified Thursday before the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business, saying that it is still very difficult for businesses in the state to recruit people to fill their open positions. As he updated Congress on the state of the workforce, he stated,...
OREGON STATE
KCRA.com

California bill would repeal ban on lowriding across state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A proposal to appeal a ban on lowrider cruising in California was introduced at the state Capitol on Monday. Assembly Bill 436 would make it legal in cities across the state. The current law, prohibiting lowriding, has been in place since 1988 when lawmakers introduced and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy