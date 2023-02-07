Read full article on original website
Liberal California lawmakers slammed for proposing students in Mexico receive in-state college tuition
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells pushed back on a bill that would allow Mexican students living near the U.S. border to pay in-state community college tuition.
pajaronian.com
Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
governing.com
Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California
(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
Gimme Shelter: Can an obscure law unleash a lot more housing in California?
With a majority of housing plans out of compliance with state housing law, developers could theoretically use a little-known law to kick building into high gear. On this week’s podcast, a housing law expert breaks down the untested “builder’s remedy.”
mendofever.com
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Documents Failure of County Cannabis Program in Letter to Governor Newsom, Requests Urgent State Intervention
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance:. Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the trade association representing cannabis operators in Mendocino County, submitted a sixteen-page letter today to Governor Gavin Newsom, Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott, and California legislative leaders documenting the county’s failure to establish a process capable of moving small and legacy cannabis cultivators towards state annual licensure.
San Jose assemblyman proposes state wealth tax ahead of SOTU
WASHINGTON DC - President Biden is expected to once again propose a wealth tax during his State of the Union, even after the idea failed to gain traction when Democrats controlled both houses of Congress. But even if the so-called wealth tax fails on the federal, lawmakers in several states have introduced similar bills on the local level, including one in California. "The average effective taxation rate for billionaires is eight percent. That's far below the rate for average middle and working class families across the country. And in California, it's the same way," says Assemblymember Alex Lee (D) San Jose....
News-Medical.net
‘The country is watching’: California homeless crisis looms as Gov. Newsom eyes political future
Driving through the industrial outskirts of Sacramento, a stretch of warehouses, wholesale suppliers, truck centers, and auto repair shops northeast of downtown, it's hard to square California's $18 billion investment in homeless services with the roadside misery. Tents and tarps, run-down RVs, and rusted boats repurposed as shelter line one...
californiaglobe.com
New Bill Proposes Giving $2,000 To Californians To Convert Gas-Powered Cars To Electric
A new bill proposes giving California residents a $2,000 rebate for converting their gas vehicle to an electric vehicle. However, auto experts question if conversions can happen as cheaply as claimed by the bill’s backers. Senate Bill 301, by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge), would have the California...
California voters will decide on a veto referendum to repeal an oil and gas regulation law in 2024
The California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum seeking to repeal Senate Bill 1137 (SB 1137) had qualified for the 2024 ballot on Feb. 3. If upheld by voters, SB 1137 would require all oil or gas production facilities or wells within a health protection zone to comply with new regulations. Health protection zones are areas within 3,200 feet of a sensitive receptor. Sensitive receptors include residences, education facilities, daycare centers, colleges and universities, community resource centers, health care facilities, live-in housing, prisons and detention centers, and any building housing a business open to the public.
bendsource.com
Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?
TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
Why a California housing lawsuit is about more than income discrimination
California's Civil Rights Department recently filed a lawsuit to crackdown on housing voucher discrimination, which could inspire other states to do the same and help their most vulnerable tenants keep a roof over their heads.
sdvoice.info
Republican Lawmakers Announce Agenda to “Fix California”
California Senate Republicans recently held a rally at the State Capitol announcing their legislative goals “to fix California” for the next year. Slamming proposals and policies their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Gavin Newsom are championing, the GOP State Senators presented several bills of their own. They also called for more oversight – and in some cases, a total rehaul — of state programs addressing crime, homelessness, education, climate and more.
Mountain Democrat
Solar companies brace for big changes in industry
El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We are outlawing misinformation.’ California bill goes after crisis pregnancy centers
Nearly five years after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a California law aimed at preventing “crisis pregnancy centers” from misrepresenting the prenatal and abortion services they offer, a state lawmaker is trying again with a different approach. The original measure required centers to provide pregnant people seeking...
KABC
California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.
(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
focushillsboro.com
A New Measure In Oregon Seeks To Limit The State Tolerance For Paramilitary Groups
Legislators in Oregon are debating a bill that would give the state some of the strictest prohibitions in the country against paramilitary activities and violent extremism. This past Monday, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in Salem to receive testimony on House Bill 2572. The measure is an effort to safeguard the public more actively while also upholding constitutional liberties like the right to protest and carry firearms.
columbiagorgenews.com
Oregon public universities respond to Gov. Kotek’s recommended budget
SALEM — On Jan. 31, Oregon’s public university presidents stressed the proposed public university funding and financial aid levels in Gov. Tina Kotek’s recommended 2023-2025 state budget will result in lost opportunities for Oregon’s students and workforce. Oregon currently ranks 45th in the nation for per-student...
California business and labor at odds
If you want to see two diametrically opposed views of what California lawmakers have done and should be doing or not doing, look no further than a new poll and a new legislative scorecard. On one hand, a survey out Monday from the National Federation of Independent Business found that overwhelming majorities of California small […]
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Economists Explain Why Job Openings Are So Hard To Fill
Mark McMullen, Oregon’s state economist, testified Thursday before the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business, saying that it is still very difficult for businesses in the state to recruit people to fill their open positions. As he updated Congress on the state of the workforce, he stated,...
KCRA.com
California bill would repeal ban on lowriding across state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A proposal to appeal a ban on lowrider cruising in California was introduced at the state Capitol on Monday. Assembly Bill 436 would make it legal in cities across the state. The current law, prohibiting lowriding, has been in place since 1988 when lawmakers introduced and...
