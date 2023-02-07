ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Rising: February 7, 2023

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMr44_0kfIRn0w00

Biden SOTU tonight: Brie & Robby preview address as Biden seeks to pivot from terrible polling

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown what to expect from President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address tonight.

Robby Soave: Bombshell study reveals masks made almost zero difference on Covid-19 rates

Robby Soave elaborates on a new study showing Covid-19 masks are not as efficacious in stopping the spread of viruses, like the novel coronavirus and other upper respiratory infections if not worn properly. He also points out the mainstream media’s unwillingness to report on this finding.

Trump officials deny previous Chinese Spy Balloon sightings: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reports about Chinese spy balloons being in American air space during former President Trump’s presidency.

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out AOC: Why won’t you debate me? Sabrina Salvati weighs in

Host of the Sabby Sabs podcast, Sabrina Salvati, weighs in on the fallout from the decision to remove Rep. Illhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

US called to drop Syria sanctions as earthquake rocks already-troubled region, death toll at 5,000

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss yesterday’s earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

US, Germany blocked Russia-Ukraine peace deal: Former Israel PM Bennett

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about the United Nations’ chief’s warning regarding the War in Ukraine.

Criminalizing memes? Biden DOJ arrests man for online satire about elections

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the possibility that the government could criminalize political satire.

Satan on display? Sam Smith, Kim Petras unholy performance causes conservative freakout

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance at the Grammy Awards.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) suggested that Republicans who heckled President Biden during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening are unfit to serve in Congress.  “President Biden delivered a compelling speech outlining a vision to make life better for everyday Americans,” Jeffries tweeted following the speech.  “And his dignity presented a stark…
The Hill

Carville on GOP heckling of Biden: ‘You saw real white trash on display’

Democratic strategist James Carville said some Republicans’ heckling of President Biden during the State of the Union address on Tuesday demonstrated “white trashdom” in the GOP.  “I tell people I have the equivalent of a Ph.D. in white trashology, and you saw real white trash on display,” Carville told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat”…
The Hill

The seven biggest lies Biden told this week

President Biden’s State of the Union address was full of lies and mistruths. They betray the desperation of a president with 38 percent job approval on the economy, 16 percent of the population better off than before he took office, and most of his own party wanting a different White House nominee in 2024.  Here…
The Hill

Biden blames classified documents on poorly packed-up offices

President Biden on Wednesday blamed staffers who weren’t thorough enough in packing up his old offices for the multiple classified documents found from his time as vice president.   “One of the things that happened is that what was not done well is, as they packed up my offices to move them, they didn’t do the…
WILMINGTON, DE
The Hill

Television ratings for Biden’s State of the Union address take a nosedive

Less than 30 million people watched President Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening, according to Nielsen Media Research data.  The number of total viewers is down significantly from the 38 million who watched Biden’s speech last year and is almost half the 45.6 million who watched former President Trump’s first address in…
The Hill

Pelosi calls GOP heckling of Biden during State of the Union ‘showbiz’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the former Speaker, said Republican heckling of President Biden during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening was “showbiz.”  Several members of the Republican conference shouted out at Biden during his speech, notably when he accused some in the GOP of wanting to “sunset” Medicare and Social Security, or requiring…
The Hill

Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks

President Biden ripped Republicans during his State of the Union address for efforts to use the nation’s debt ceiling as leverage to extract spending cuts from Democrats. “Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, I get it, unless I agree to their economic plans,” Biden said Tuesday night as the White…
The Hill

Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social Security: ‘I am telling you, not true’

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) denied on Wednesday President Biden’s claims that Republicans are considering pushing for cuts to Social Security and Medicare as part of negotiations over raising the debt ceiling.  Donalds responded to Biden’s State of the Union address in an interview on “CNN This Morning,” saying “I am telling you, not true” about…
The Hill

Biden to sit for Super Bowl interview with Fox Soul, after all

President Biden will sit for an interview with Fox Soul ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, the network confirmed, after the White House initially said the network had canceled the interview altogether. “After the White House reached out to FOX Soul Thursday evening, there was some initial confusion,” a Fox Corp. spokesperson said in…
The Hill

Jim Jordan requests communications between Biden administration, social media companies

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are requesting documents that include communications between the Biden administration and social media companies as part of the panel’s investigation into what the GOP says were efforts to “suppress free speech and censor content online.” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday penned a…
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out

As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles.  Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
The Hill

Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), whom the White House is trying to make the “poster child” for Medicare and Social Security cuts, tried to flip the script on Thursday in a contentious CNN interview by claiming President Biden cut Medicare in the Inflation Reduction Act.   Scott battled with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, who dismissed Scott’s…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Democrats prop up Harris, Clinton for 2024 if Biden doesn’t run: poll

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton trails only Vice President Harris in a hypothetical 2024 Democratic primary survey without President Biden, topping a field that includes both new names and familiar faces. In the poll of 2,194 people, Harris topped a Democratic field without Biden with 32 percent support. Clinton, who has run for president…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

881K+
Followers
96K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy