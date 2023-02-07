Read full article on original website
There Will Be A $4 Million Investment In Oregon Tree Nurseries To Assist Them Grow Seedlings
Oregon’s ten tree nurseries, including seven in Lane and Marion counties, will share $4.4 million in grant monies from the state’s Department of Forestry (ODF) to improve their capacity to produce seedlings. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Forestry issued a press statement with the news. The Oregon...
“It Saves Lives”: Oregon Wants To Remove Medical Hurdles For Transgender Patients
A single obstacle prevents Salem resident Christina Wood from finally undergoing a long-awaited medical operation. It’s disappointing,” Wood, 49, said. “Every time I give it any thought, I know there’s no way it’s going to get done.”. Permanent hair removal is a prerequisite for gender...
Oregon Economists Explain Why Job Openings Are So Hard To Fill
Mark McMullen, Oregon’s state economist, testified Thursday before the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business, saying that it is still very difficult for businesses in the state to recruit people to fill their open positions. As he updated Congress on the state of the workforce, he stated,...
Legislators In Oregon Have Introduced Laws To Combat Domestic Terrorism And Political Extremism
State-based terrorism and paramilitary activity are particularly prevalent in Oregon. Terrorists have attacked the power grid, and armed militias have seized public land. State legislators have introduced two pieces of legislation in response to these dangers; they deal with isolated acts of domestic terrorism and organised paramilitary action. The suggestions...
Oregon Overdose Issue Is Being Met With A New Harm Reduction Bill
In an effort to address the opioid issue in Oregon, legislators have taken a pivotal phrase and turned it into a bill. Representative Lisa Reynolds (D-OR-HD34) emphasized the importance of minimizing potential negative outcomes by emphasizing the need to “reduce, reuse, and recycle” (her emphasis). “Harm reduction” refers...
A New Measure In Oregon Seeks To Limit The State Tolerance For Paramilitary Groups
Legislators in Oregon are debating a bill that would give the state some of the strictest prohibitions in the country against paramilitary activities and violent extremism. This past Monday, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in Salem to receive testimony on House Bill 2572. The measure is an effort to safeguard the public more actively while also upholding constitutional liberties like the right to protest and carry firearms.
Experience Oregon Most Expensive And Luxurious Cheese Pizzas In The U.S
I wonder whether you’re familiar with the “plain pizza” joke. No? You know, it’s pretty cheesy…. A Journey Through the Most Expensive and Luxurious Cheese Pizzas. Oregon is known for its vibrant food culture, and pizza is no exception. From traditional pies to gourmet masterpieces, the state has it all. But what sets apart the most expensive and luxurious cheese pizzas in Oregon? Let’s find out.
