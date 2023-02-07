I wonder whether you’re familiar with the “plain pizza” joke. No? You know, it’s pretty cheesy…. A Journey Through the Most Expensive and Luxurious Cheese Pizzas. Oregon is known for its vibrant food culture, and pizza is no exception. From traditional pies to gourmet masterpieces, the state has it all. But what sets apart the most expensive and luxurious cheese pizzas in Oregon? Let’s find out.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO