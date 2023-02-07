ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
MOSCOW, ID
The Jewish Press

Police Urging Israeli Gun Owners to Carry their Weapons Everywhere

The political and security cabinet is meeting Saturday night following the attacks of the last day to discuss responses. The issues on the agenda are reinforcement of police forces; immediate sealing of terrorists’ homes––which was not the procedure in the past; arresting family members and associates of terrorists; accelerating the registration and budgeting for thousands of weapons for civilians; and promotion of a law to deport terrorists’ families. Meanwhile, Police urge licensed gun owners to carry them with them wherever they go.
WyoFile

No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas

I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
WYOMING STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida could soon have permitless carry. It’s not enough, some gun owners say.

The opposition to Florida’s proposed legislation to allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training was expected from gun safety advocates. But at a Tuesday hearing on the bill, there were just as many disgruntled Second Amendment supporters, who said the bill didn’t go far enough because it doesn’t allow for open carry, the visible carrying of a firearm.
FLORIDA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers want these bills to horrify you and your friends

The cruelty is the point. That’s the only impression left after watching state Sen. Mike Thompson’s latest foul attack on LGBTQ people. His new bill would classify drag shows as promoting obscenity and bar children from viewing them. Depending on the bill’s wording (text was conspicuously difficult to find Wednesday), it might make showing “Mrs. […] The post Kansas lawmakers want these bills to horrify you and your friends appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

