DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Judge convicts Pa. woman who yelled Pelosi threats at Capitol riot
A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to br
Trump served wrongful death lawsuit in connection to death of Capitol Police Officer
WASHINGTON — Former President Trump's attorneys have accepted service of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the siege on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. According to court documents, the lawsuit accuses Trump and co-conspirators of...
The Jewish Press
Police Urging Israeli Gun Owners to Carry their Weapons Everywhere
The political and security cabinet is meeting Saturday night following the attacks of the last day to discuss responses. The issues on the agenda are reinforcement of police forces; immediate sealing of terrorists’ homes––which was not the procedure in the past; arresting family members and associates of terrorists; accelerating the registration and budgeting for thousands of weapons for civilians; and promotion of a law to deport terrorists’ families. Meanwhile, Police urge licensed gun owners to carry them with them wherever they go.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas
I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
Florida could soon have permitless carry. It’s not enough, some gun owners say.
The opposition to Florida’s proposed legislation to allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training was expected from gun safety advocates. But at a Tuesday hearing on the bill, there were just as many disgruntled Second Amendment supporters, who said the bill didn’t go far enough because it doesn’t allow for open carry, the visible carrying of a firearm.
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
Kansas lawmakers want these bills to horrify you and your friends
The cruelty is the point. That’s the only impression left after watching state Sen. Mike Thompson’s latest foul attack on LGBTQ people. His new bill would classify drag shows as promoting obscenity and bar children from viewing them. Depending on the bill’s wording (text was conspicuously difficult to find Wednesday), it might make showing “Mrs. […] The post Kansas lawmakers want these bills to horrify you and your friends appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost says Florida's proposed permitless carry law is 'fascism'
Freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., said that constitutional carry is "fascism," while bashing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for 2024 election rumors.
Abbott accused of banning TikTok because 'youth didn't vote for him — but the Governor says China is an issue
Governor Abbott has been accused of banning TikTok in some schooling institutions due to the youth not voting for him during midterms, but the Governor claims that China is an issue.
KCBY
Oregon Supreme Court denies motion allowing Measure 114 gun laws to take effect
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's Supreme Court denied a petition asking for Measure 114 to take effect on Thursday morning. The petition had been filed by the State in January 2023. Measure 114 was narrowly approved by Oregon voters in November 2022, but has been on hold since December due to ongoing legal challenges.
Vox
It’s now legal for domestic abusers to own a gun in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. A panel of judges on...
msn.com
Sen. Josh Hawley wants to create a legal age to be allowed on social media
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., intends to make his focus in the current Congress a legislative package aimed at protecting children online — including by setting the age threshold to be on social media at 16. In an interview with NBC News, Hawley detailed some top lines of what his...
