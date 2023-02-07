ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
focushillsboro.com

Using Oregon Timber Industry To Combat The State Severe Housing Shortage

Modular homes constructed from Oregon mass wood products can be relocated to any location in the state as part of a new initiative. Oregon is experiencing a severe housing shortage, and it is hoped that these smaller dwellings would help alleviate the situation. The first six houses in the programme...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Legislators In Oregon Have Introduced Laws To Combat Domestic Terrorism And Political Extremism

State-based terrorism and paramilitary activity are particularly prevalent in Oregon. Terrorists have attacked the power grid, and armed militias have seized public land. State legislators have introduced two pieces of legislation in response to these dangers; they deal with isolated acts of domestic terrorism and organised paramilitary action. The suggestions...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

A New Measure In Oregon Seeks To Limit The State Tolerance For Paramilitary Groups

Legislators in Oregon are debating a bill that would give the state some of the strictest prohibitions in the country against paramilitary activities and violent extremism. This past Monday, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in Salem to receive testimony on House Bill 2572. The measure is an effort to safeguard the public more actively while also upholding constitutional liberties like the right to protest and carry firearms.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Overdose Issue Is Being Met With A New Harm Reduction Bill

In an effort to address the opioid issue in Oregon, legislators have taken a pivotal phrase and turned it into a bill. Representative Lisa Reynolds (D-OR-HD34) emphasized the importance of minimizing potential negative outcomes by emphasizing the need to “reduce, reuse, and recycle” (her emphasis). “Harm reduction” refers...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Experience Oregon Most Expensive And Luxurious Cheese Pizzas In The U.S

I wonder whether you’re familiar with the “plain pizza” joke. No? You know, it’s pretty cheesy…. A Journey Through the Most Expensive and Luxurious Cheese Pizzas. Oregon is known for its vibrant food culture, and pizza is no exception. From traditional pies to gourmet masterpieces, the state has it all. But what sets apart the most expensive and luxurious cheese pizzas in Oregon? Let’s find out.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

What To Do In Hillsboro Today? 5 Amazing Places to Visit!

Hillsboro is a bustling city in Oregon known for its rich history and cultural heritage. If you are planning a visit to Hillsboro, here are some exciting activities to consider:. Visit the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals – This museum is dedicated to studying and appreciating rocks, minerals,...
HILLSBORO, OR
focushillsboro.com

Justice Sought For Hillsboro Murder Victim In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Kenneth Fandrich, 56, was discovered dead in a parking garage on the Intel campus where he worked on January 31. His death sparked a civil stalking complaint that has since evolved into a $10 million wrongful death claim. This past week, Hillsboro Police arrested 55-year-old Steve Milner on murder charges...
HILLSBORO, OR

