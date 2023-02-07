Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
focushillsboro.com
Due To An Apparent Affinity For Expensive Bourbon Some Heads May Roll At A State Agency In Oregon
The executive director and other top executives of Oregon’s liquor and marijuana regulatory body may lose their jobs due to a lust for expensive bottles of rare bourbon. The Associated Press obtained the results of an internal investigation into the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission on Wednesday through a public records request.
focushillsboro.com
Using Oregon Timber Industry To Combat The State Severe Housing Shortage
Modular homes constructed from Oregon mass wood products can be relocated to any location in the state as part of a new initiative. Oregon is experiencing a severe housing shortage, and it is hoped that these smaller dwellings would help alleviate the situation. The first six houses in the programme...
focushillsboro.com
Legislators In Oregon Have Introduced Laws To Combat Domestic Terrorism And Political Extremism
State-based terrorism and paramilitary activity are particularly prevalent in Oregon. Terrorists have attacked the power grid, and armed militias have seized public land. State legislators have introduced two pieces of legislation in response to these dangers; they deal with isolated acts of domestic terrorism and organised paramilitary action. The suggestions...
focushillsboro.com
“It Saves Lives”: Oregon Wants To Remove Medical Hurdles For Transgender Patients
A single obstacle prevents Salem resident Christina Wood from finally undergoing a long-awaited medical operation. It’s disappointing,” Wood, 49, said. “Every time I give it any thought, I know there’s no way it’s going to get done.”. Permanent hair removal is a prerequisite for gender...
focushillsboro.com
A New Measure In Oregon Seeks To Limit The State Tolerance For Paramilitary Groups
Legislators in Oregon are debating a bill that would give the state some of the strictest prohibitions in the country against paramilitary activities and violent extremism. This past Monday, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in Salem to receive testimony on House Bill 2572. The measure is an effort to safeguard the public more actively while also upholding constitutional liberties like the right to protest and carry firearms.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Overdose Issue Is Being Met With A New Harm Reduction Bill
In an effort to address the opioid issue in Oregon, legislators have taken a pivotal phrase and turned it into a bill. Representative Lisa Reynolds (D-OR-HD34) emphasized the importance of minimizing potential negative outcomes by emphasizing the need to “reduce, reuse, and recycle” (her emphasis). “Harm reduction” refers...
focushillsboro.com
Experience Oregon Most Expensive And Luxurious Cheese Pizzas In The U.S
I wonder whether you’re familiar with the “plain pizza” joke. No? You know, it’s pretty cheesy…. A Journey Through the Most Expensive and Luxurious Cheese Pizzas. Oregon is known for its vibrant food culture, and pizza is no exception. From traditional pies to gourmet masterpieces, the state has it all. But what sets apart the most expensive and luxurious cheese pizzas in Oregon? Let’s find out.
focushillsboro.com
Rising Seniors Get Ready For Tuition-free Courses At Lane Comm. College!
A press release from Lane Community College states that Oregon high school and GED graduates from the classes of 2023 and 2024 are welcome to enrol in one college-level course at no cost to them during the spring or summer terms of those years. A four-credit course at Lane Community...
focushillsboro.com
What To Do In Hillsboro Today? 5 Amazing Places to Visit!
Hillsboro is a bustling city in Oregon known for its rich history and cultural heritage. If you are planning a visit to Hillsboro, here are some exciting activities to consider:. Visit the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals – This museum is dedicated to studying and appreciating rocks, minerals,...
focushillsboro.com
Justice Sought For Hillsboro Murder Victim In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Kenneth Fandrich, 56, was discovered dead in a parking garage on the Intel campus where he worked on January 31. His death sparked a civil stalking complaint that has since evolved into a $10 million wrongful death claim. This past week, Hillsboro Police arrested 55-year-old Steve Milner on murder charges...
