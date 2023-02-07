Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage Girl Found Dead In StairwellMCTexarkana, TX
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
hopeprescott.com
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
Long-Time Texarkana Retail Store Going Out Business
It's unfortunate but a long-time Texarkana business is closing its doors for good. Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close in the next few months and Texarkana is not the only store that will be closing. 87 stores nationwide will be shutting down in hopes that the move will help raise more than $1 billion dollars needed to pay off debts.
Texarkana Live Music This Weekend – February 10th & 11th
FRIDAY - February 10. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
nwahomepage.com
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages. KTAL Meteorologist Josh Marcisz said, “This will be the highest the water levels have been since 2015 and...
swarkansasnews.com
New Postmaster on the job
Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
Leadership Texarkana Calling for Nominees for Annual Wilbur Smith Awards
Leadership Texarkana is now requesting nominations from the community for this year's Wilbur Smith Awards for exemplary community leadership. Each year the Wilbur Awards are presented to individuals, organizations, and student leaders who epitomize the power of one entity or individual to positively impact our community or region as models of effective community leadership.
magnoliareporter.com
Cold, wet weather returns to Magnolia area -- light snow in the Arkansas hills
Flip the weather back to winter, following several days of balmy climes in South Arkansas this week. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts up to a half-inch of rain through Friday night, with a gradual clearing on Saturday. Saturday’s high will be near 52. The overnight low on Saturday will be around 28.
Off-The Beaten-Path Diner Worth the Drive Minutes from Texarkana
If you ever watch the TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri it's all about finding those off-the-beaten-path restaurants that serve some of the best food around. So, I did what Guy usually does, I loaded up and took a short road trip to Genoa, Arkansas, 7 miles...
foxsportstexarkana.com
A Night to Shine to set off fireworks in Central Mall parking lot Feb. 10
TEXARKANA — The city of Texarkana, Texas, says they will be setting off fireworks on Feb. 10 in the Central Mall parking lot across from the Texarkana Convention Center. The fireworks are part of a display that will take place during the A Night to Shine event that is taking place at the convention center.
Update: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Finds East Texas Man
Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal updated Thursday afternoon, Jackie Lynn Autrey has been located and is under arrest. The Sheriff also wanted to say thanks to the community for sharing the story and helping locate the accused felon. Original Story:. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office has issued an active Felony...
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 27. Marshall Evans, 20, Garland, theft of property under $500. Jason Cox, 45, Stamps, shoplifting. Brandi...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, February 8, 2023: Wade’s closing East Main location, going back to West Main
Magnolia’s restaurant industry got a big shake-up on Monday when Jason and Casey McClure announced on the Wade’s Diner page on Facebook that its East Main location will cut hours to 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The East Main location will be closed as soon as Wade’s original West Main site can be reopened. “We are going back to the basics here at Wade’s!” the announcement said. “From the very beginning our founder & father had a concept to sell the best burgers with the best service. We want to continue to honor that vision & provide that same service & great food for years to come. With the challenges that the last few years have brought, we have made the decision to go back to where this all started at the original Wade’s on West Main.” The McClure’s intend to place the East Main location up for sale.
National Pizza Day is Thursday! Here Are 6 Great Pizza Deals in Texarkana
February is known as the month of love but even better it's also about the food we love, Pizza. This Thursday, February 9th is National Pizza Day. Pizza is quite possibly the most perfect food because it has all the food groups. We found out that there are plenty of places that will have great deals on Pizza in Texarkana.
KSLA
Texarkana officials warn drivers of flooded streets
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Many Texarkana drivers decided not to challenge the rushing water on Potomac Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after excessive rain flooded streets throughout the city. The rain began before daybreak and continued through the afternoon. Not everyone made it through the weather without getting wet. Jazz Rodrigues...
hopeprescott.com
City, county hit hard by ice storm
PRESCOTT – Prescott and Nevada County were hit hard by last week’s ice storm. Limbs and trees were downed across the county, damaging power lines and roads in all areas. Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver said the city got it really bad and was hit hard. He said there were limbs and trees everywhere. Oliver and the city are working with the Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development Commission to find funds to help with the expenses.
ktalnews.com
Life sentence for East Texas man who killed girlfriend
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – 202nd District Court Judge John Tidwell sentenced Travis Turner to life in prison. Jennifer Garrett, 29, was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence on the 6200 block of Summerhill Pl. in Texarkana, Texas. Police say they received a call for a welfare check and found Garrett’s body inside the home.
Local Man Injured in Pedestrian Vehicle Accident in Texarkana
On February 7, 2023, Texarkana Arkansas Police officer Brady Chattaway responded to a vehicle accident that occurred around 9:09 PM in the 1200 block of North Stateline Avenue. According to a press release, a pedestrian was in the roadway near a storm drain when first responders arrived at the scene....
texarkanafyi.com
TTPD Shares Information from Fentanyl Arrest on Bowie Street
The Texarkana Texas Police Department has shared some information on a drug bust that turned up hundreds of fentanyl-laced pills sent straight from a Mexican drug cartel. Fentanyl is easily the most dangerous and scary drug out there on the streets right now. Even a small amount of it can be fatal. Tragically, we’ve seen way too many overdoses and deaths as a result of it right here in our own community. It doesn’t discriminate based on sex, race, age, socio-economic status, or anything else. Quite frankly, it doesn’t care who you are.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Mardi Gras 2023 Parade & Carnival – Details
The Texarkana Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled for “Rollin’ down Broad” on Saturday, February 18, 2023, but the downtown Mardi Gras Carnival at Crossties is set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Floats, bands, vendors, and a lot more!. The Mardi Gras Parade for 2023 has the theme...
