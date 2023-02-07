ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Barnes & Noble hosts grand opening for new Paddock Shops location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An east Louisville bookstore has moved into a new location and will soon be hosting a grand opening ceremony. Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the former Pier 1 location. The company said...
