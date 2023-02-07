Read full article on original website
Johnny F. Jones
Johnny F. Jones, 57, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his residence. The Portland, TN native was the owner and operator of Jones and Sons Remodeling and a son of the late Clyde Richard Jones and Sandra Karen Graves Jones, who survives. He is survived by...
Jerry Milton Burkitt
Jerry Milton Burkitt, 76, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, February 8th, at his home. Jerry was born in Columbus, IN on October 3, 1946, a son of the late Marilynn (Carpenter) and Robert “Bob” Burkitt. He had previously worked at Batesville Casket MFG. Jerry was also a...
Virginia Kathalyn Rich Tade
Virginia Kathalyn Rich Tade, age 83, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. Kathalyn was born January 3, 1940 in Monroe County, Kentucky to the late Rad and Ceretha Rich, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Bro. BR Tade; one daughter, Connie Sue Jackson; and three brothers, James, Bobby, and Jesse Rich. Kathalyn was a seamstress for many years, retiring from Johnson Controls. She was saved at eight years of age, and the roles she was most proud of were those of being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a pastor’s wife for many years, serving alongside her husband in Baptist churches throughout Allen, Barren, Hart, and Harlan Counties. Most recently, she was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church.
Sandra Doyel
Sandra Doyel, age 57 of Park City, departed this life on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on July 10, 1965 to Mary Lillian Lindsey and the late James Harold Lindsey. She was married to Donald Doyel, who also survives.
Mrs. Tracey Key
Mrs. Tracey Key, age 60, of Albany, passed away Saturday, February 04, 2023 at the Medical Center of Albany in Albany, Kentucky. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangement.
Roy L. Sullivan
Roy L. Sullivan, 83, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence. The Adolphus, KY native was a retired employee of Amak Brake, former employee of Weyerhauser, ordained General Baptist minister, member of Maple Grove General Baptist Church and Graham Lodge #208 F & A M and lifetime member of the Royal Arch Masons. He was a son of the late Lonzo Wilson Sullivan and Sallie Effie Chandler Sullivan and husband of the late Gertrude Etta Roberts Sullivan.
Jo Anne Towe Jones
Jo Anne Towe Jones, 74, of Adolphus, KY passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and a daughter of the late Wayne Bronough Towe and Katie Myra Thomas Towe. She is survived by 1 son: Dewayne Drummond and...
Mae “Bonnie” Ballard
Mae “Bonnie” Ballard age 76, of Horse Cave, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Ephraim McDowell Medical Center in Danville, KY. She was a Hart County native and a member of Greens Chapel Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.
Mrs. Marilyn Reynolds Hogan
Mrs. Marilyn Reynolds Hogan, age 92, departed from this life on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Marilyn was born July 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Bert Russell and Grace (Galloway) Reynolds. She attended and graduated from Caverna High School, Class of 1948. She married Genie Bertram Hogan on September 3, 1948. After raising her children, she worked as a salesclerk for J.C. Penney. Marilyn was an exquisite quilter, and quite the cook, being known for her specialty, Italian Crème Cakes. She was a member of Horse Cave Church of Christ.
Cynthia Suann “Cindy” Davis Keeling
Cynthia Suann “Cindy” Davis Keeling, 42, of Scottsville passed away at 3:28 PM Feb. 6, 2023 at The Medical Center at Scottsville. Born Aug 18, 1980 in Bowling Green, she was a member of the 1998 Allen County-Scottsville High School class and a QA Leader at Sumitomo. She was the daughter of the late Stephen Bruce “Steve” Davis and Frances Jean Bledsoe Davis.
Connie Renea Byrd
Connie Renea Byrd, 54, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She is a daughter of Johnny W. Byrd and the late Letha E. Vincent Byrd. Besides her father she is survived by one sister: Vanessa Lynn Combs; one half brother: Doug K. Pennycuff; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Victim dies after shooting in Glasgow
GLASGOW – The victim involved in Friday night’s shooting in Glasgow has died. Glasgow Police confirmed with WCLU News late Friday evening that the victim in the below-mentioned shooting has died at the TJ Samson Hospital. Police are still working to get more details released. Stay tuned to...
