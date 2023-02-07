Virginia Kathalyn Rich Tade, age 83, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. Kathalyn was born January 3, 1940 in Monroe County, Kentucky to the late Rad and Ceretha Rich, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Bro. BR Tade; one daughter, Connie Sue Jackson; and three brothers, James, Bobby, and Jesse Rich. Kathalyn was a seamstress for many years, retiring from Johnson Controls. She was saved at eight years of age, and the roles she was most proud of were those of being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a pastor’s wife for many years, serving alongside her husband in Baptist churches throughout Allen, Barren, Hart, and Harlan Counties. Most recently, she was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO