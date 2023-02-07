ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comedian Killer Beaz stops by Daytime

(WJHL) Nationally known comedian Killer Beaz sits down with Chris to talk about his upcoming show in Johnson City and his new moonshine. For more information on his performance at the Holiday Inn Saturday, February 11th in Johnson City please visit Killer Beaz on Facebook.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
