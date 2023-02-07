Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How Windows 11 scrapes your data before you’re even connected to the internet
You toggled the privacy sliders off in Windows 11, you don’t want to share your data with Microsoft, and that’s the end of it, right? It turns out Windows 11 is collecting a lot of your data regardless, even on a brand-new PC. Neowin recently reported on a...
Recent Windows update wants to snoop through users' Office data
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: A patch recently released via Windows Update scared Office users away, as Microsoft was seemingly going after data about older Office versions. Now the company explains: it's for your own good, privacy is paramount, etc.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows computer
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. Maybe you're preparing to wipe your old phone to trade it in for a new Samsung Galaxy or just want to look at your photos on a big screen instead of the little black slab in your hand. No problem. You can transfer your photos to your Windows computer in a few different ways.
The Windows Club
How to use translate languages faster with DeepL for Windows
At times, you may feel the need to translate content from documents or even a foreign website into your native language or any other language you’re familiar with. Usually, we would tell you to make use of translation tools from either Microsoft or Google, but today, we are going to focus on another method using DeepL.
The Windows Club
How to remove apps from the Microsoft Store Library
Microsoft Store is a built-in online platform for Windows users to download and install a variety of apps, games, movies, and books on their PC. With the help of this service, installing apps on your computer is risk-free and safer than installing them from untrusted sources. Additionally, Microsoft Store has a lot of features but also some downsides. The lack of an option to remove or uninstall apps from the Microsoft Store Library section is one complaint many users have made about Microsoft Store.
How to block pop-ups on your Android
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to stop being a victim of annoying pop-up ads, and takes you through the settings to get rid of infected apps on your phone.
Recent Windows Patches Break DirectX Apps on Intel Graphics
Microsoft Windows 10 and 11 patches released in November have been causing intermittent errors in DirectX and Direct3D apps on Intel graphics hardware. A workaround has been described, with a fix in the pipeline.
CNET
Amazon Prime Just Added a New Perk: 10 You Should Start Using
Amazon Prime just announced a brand-new membership perk for 2023: a monthly prescription service called RxPass that'll let Prime members get all of their prescriptions for one monthly $5 subscription cost. The new benefit joins a long list of existing Prime perks, some well known (free two-day shipping, anyone?) and others less so.
ZDNet
Have you upgraded yet? Windows 11 usage is creeping up
Windows 11 now accounts for over 30% of PCs worldwide that connect to Valve's Steam gaming platform. Steam is one good indicator of how many PCs are using different versions of Windows. It is skewed towards gamers and higher-end hardware, but is a decent barometer for gauging trends on Windows since 96% of machines that use the service are running some version of Windows.
How To Activate Windows 10 Or Windows 11
When Microsoft first launched the Windows operating system, installing it was only a matter of copying the program onto a disk. You didn't have to verify your copy of Windows. Starting with Windows XP, however, Microsoft introduced a system to combat piracy, Windows Activation, which ensures that you have a valid license ,and it's not installed on more devices than authorized (via Microsoft).
The Windows Club
Fix Windows Update Error 0x800705b9 on Windows 11
While updating Windows on your computer, are you getting the error code 0x800705b9? This article will guide you through various fixes for the error. Windows releases updates to its operating system regularly to repair bugs, add new features, and enhance security. All you have to do to take advantage of these updates is update Windows on your computer, which is quite simple and doesn’t require any technical expertise.
The Windows Club
Windows continuously asking me to enter A1B2C3; How to bypass challenge phrase?
Are you having the same issue as many others that whenever you restart the computer a message appears on the screen, asking you to enter A1B2C3 even if you are entering the correct PIN? We understand that this is a not-so-pleasing situation especially if you are entering a valid password and are receiving the error in question. In this post, we are going to talk about it and see what you can do if Windows is continuously you to enter A1B2C3, and how you can bypass the Challenge Phrase.
The Windows Club
Another account from your organization is already signed in on this computer
This post will show you how to fix Microsoft 365 Apps activation error – Sorry, another account from your organization is already signed in on this computer. Microsoft 365 is a subscription-based service that allows users to access various productivity and collaboration tools. Some of these include Word, Excel, OneDrive, etc. But lately, some users have been complaining about errors while trying to activate Microsoft 365. Fortunately, this post features solutions to fix the error.
The Windows Club
ChatGPT Desktop App for Windows 11/10
ChatGPT is emerging to be one of the significant inventions in the field of natural language processing. It is a conversational AI model developed by OpenAI based on GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture. Using it, you can generate human-like responses based on your inputs. It can be used for various purposes including content creation, generating programming codes and scripts, language translation, question-answering systems, chatbots, and much more.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Directory is Not Empty” Error 0x80070091 in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Error 0x80070091 is a File Explorer issue that occurs for some users when they try to delete folders in Windows 11/10. The error message says, “The directory is not empty," and you can't delete the folder that throws the error.
The Windows Club
Best free ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome
Here is a list of the best free ChatGPT extensions available for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. ChatGPT has undoubtedly taken AI chatbots to another level. It is a recently launched AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI, which is a large language generation model based on GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture. The primary goal of ChatGPT is to generate human-like text that can respond to a wide range of prompts in a conversational manner.
Android Authority
How to install Android 14 on your phone right now
This software shouldn't be used as a daily driver, but if you want to give it a shot anyway, here's how. On February 8, 2023, Google officially launched the first developer preview of Android 14. Over the next few months, Google will allow developers and the general public to test this software as it gears up for the formal launch. If you want to give it a shot, you might be wondering how to install Android 14 on your smartphone. This guide can give you all the info you need!
makeuseof.com
How to Install a Supervised Home Assistant Server on Ubuntu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There are two Home Assistant versions that you can install on a regular Linux distro. You can either install the supervised version or choose the non-supervised version of Home Assistant, based on your requirements and experience with Linux.
The Windows Club
Best Free IPTV Player for Windows PC
IPTV is a service that uses the Internet to offer both live and on-demand material. IPTV services are less expensive than streaming services such as Netflix. IPTV allows you to view countless live TV stations and VOD material in various quality forms. There are several IPTV service providers available on the internet. Make sure you sign up for an IPTV service that offers better material at a lower cost. To access and view material provided by the service provider, you will require an IPTV player. There are several IPTV applications for Windows PC. In this post, we have selected and analyzed the top 5 free IPTV players.
The Verge
Chrome’s new update is the first version you can’t run on Windows 7
If you’re currently using Google Chrome on an old or outdated PC, then you might want to consider upgrading your hardware. With the public release of Chrome 110 on February 7th, the browser will no longer support Windows 7 or Windows 8 / 8.1 and the lesser-used Windows Server 2012 or Windows Server 2012 R2. This follows Microsoft’s decision to definitively end security updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8 / 8.1 on January 10th earlier this year.
