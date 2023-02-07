ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

3 arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking fentanyl-laced drugs

By Maggie Matteson
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue.

According to DPD, in January, several calls were made complaining about drug sales and drug-related activity on the 400 block of 5th Avenue. During an investigation, Teontae Ray, 30, of Decatur, was identified as the primary suspect.

3 arrested in Marshall Co., allegedly found in possession of over 70 grams of meth

On February 6, investigators executed a search warrant at Ray’s home. Inside, they found Ray, 28-year-old Skylar Ray and 30-year-old Layna Arcega. They also found two small children.

Upon investigation, officers were able to find a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and prescription medications.

The Morgan County Department of Human Resources took custody of the children and placed them in the care of a family member.

All three adults were arrested for trafficking in illegal drugs, second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Skylar Ray and Layna Arcega are both being held on a bond of $5,900. Teontae Ray is being held on a bond of $101,900. All three are being held at the Morgan County Jail.

Comments / 10

Vickie Edwards
3d ago

Why did they not get wrote up for selling dangerous drugs. All three needs to be made to work everyday and prison every night.

Reply
5
Sheresa Smith
3d ago

If all 3 were charged with the exact same thing why are the bonds different?

Reply(3)
7
 

