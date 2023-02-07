3 arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking fentanyl-laced drugs

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue.

According to DPD, in January, several calls were made complaining about drug sales and drug-related activity on the 400 block of 5th Avenue. During an investigation, Teontae Ray, 30, of Decatur, was identified as the primary suspect.

On February 6, investigators executed a search warrant at Ray’s home. Inside, they found Ray, 28-year-old Skylar Ray and 30-year-old Layna Arcega. They also found two small children.

Upon investigation, officers were able to find a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and prescription medications.

The Morgan County Department of Human Resources took custody of the children and placed them in the care of a family member.

All three adults were arrested for trafficking in illegal drugs, second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Skylar Ray and Layna Arcega are both being held on a bond of $5,900. Teontae Ray is being held on a bond of $101,900. All three are being held at the Morgan County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.