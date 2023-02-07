Todoist is one of the best apps for your company or personal use. Some new users might not know how to use the Todoist Chrome extension on their computers. This extension helps keep track of your personal and professional projects, collaborate at work, track kids’ tasks, make lists, and much more. Using Todoist chrome is quite simple, especially when you know how to start. So if you downloaded the Todoist app or want to, this is the best guide before you start.

