$22.9 million grant will focus on making streets safer for underserved Austin areas
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will receive a $22.9 million grant to make its streets safer for everyone. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) as a part of the $5 billion Safe Streets and Roads for All program. "This is an investment in...
'No known threat' for suspicious device near Congress Avenue bridge, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas — Traffic flow has resumed Friday afternoon in the Congress Avenue bridge area after the Austin Police Department responded to a call regarding a suspicious package. APD said just after 1 p.m. that officers were responding to the call at 111 E. Cesar Chavez St., near The...
Motorcyclist crashes into former Texas Lotto Commission building in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video states that the motorcyclist crashed into the Texas Lottery Commission building. However, it was the former location of the commission. KVUE is reporting multiple incidents involving motorcycles in the Downtown Austin area overnight Thursday into Friday. At around 2:30 a.m., a...
fox7austin.com
About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
Thousands lose power again Friday morning, Austin Energy says ‘isolated incident’ caused by circuit lockout
Austin Energy said a circuit lockout is like a safety switch. The utility said the trigger of the lockout was unknown but tweeted that crews were on site making necessary repairs.
Austin City Council pass winter storm ordinances aimed to help residents
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a busy day for Austin City Council after they approved several ordinances aimed at helping residents impacted by the winter storm that came through Central Texas last week. The Development Services Department stated that two ordinances will go into effect from Feb. 9 through...
Austin City Council to take hard look at Austin Energy, city leadership response
AUSTIN, Texas — More than a week after an ice storm knocked out power to thousands of Austinites, crews are still restoring power to a small number of customers. Austin Energy estimates full restoration won't happen until Sunday. One business who suffered from the inclement weather is Quack's 43rd...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 2-9, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 2-9, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
32 restaurants to visit this year in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Looking for a new restaurant to try in San Marcos, Buda or Kyle? The following eateries opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
Cat dies in southwest Austin duplex fire
According to AFD, the cause of the fire just before 10 p.m. on Leafield Drive was accidental.
kut.org
Why do sidewalks in Austin suddenly end?
Locke Riti spent a day last March hanging out on the sidewalk in front of his aunt’s house in Hyde Park. “We’re doing a bake sale for Ukraine,” the 7-year-old said. Locke and his cousin, Maple, were selling scones, muffins and cookies they had baked, and planned to send the profits to aid groups.
Austin Energy: Roughly 200 customers need electrical equipment repairs
Still, there are a few hundred left in the dark. They said some of them have electrical repairs preventing from turning their power on.
City of Austin reaches new 4-year agreement with police union
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has reached an agreement with the Austin Police Association (APA) for a new four-year police contract. The City said the agreement includes oversight provisions and efforts to boost Austin Police Department recruitment, to deal with an ongoing officer shortage. The current contract...
Where to find homelessness resources in Austin
Whether it is finding access to food or programs aimed to get you back into the workforce and/or housing, there are plenty of local resources to go around.
Round Rock, Austin ISDs expected to pay teachers for winter storm school closures
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Now that last week's ice storm has come and gone, Central Texas school districts are looking to make sure teachers will still get paid for the days that the storm canceled class. Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees is expected to adopt an emergency resolution...
hellogeorgetown.com
Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX
February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
Austin nonprofit graduating much-needed HVAC technicians
AUSTIN, Texas — Local nonprofit Skillpoint Alliance will soon send a new batch of much-needed HVAC technicians out into the workforce. On Friday, the nonprofit is hosting its first HVAC class graduation of 2023. The ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the Skillpoint Alliance South Campus.
hellogeorgetown.com
Special Tree Disposal Services for Georgetown Residents
The following is a news release from the City of Georgetown, TX. The City of Georgetown will offer two, special tree disposal services for Georgetown residents in the wake for Winter Storm Mara (Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2023): A special curbside collection and an additional drop-off location. These services are for...
APD reopens 35 after 18-wheeler fire near William Cannon
Austin Police say the fire was out as of 4 a.m.
CBS Austin
How to get large piles of downed tree limbs picked up ASAP by City of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting rid of the massive piles of storm debris stacked all over Austin is going to take until at least April. Austin Resource Recovery says there is more debris from this ice storm than any other recent weather event. “Staff members that have been on my...
