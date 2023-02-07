ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 2-9, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 2-9, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Why do sidewalks in Austin suddenly end?

Locke Riti spent a day last March hanging out on the sidewalk in front of his aunt’s house in Hyde Park. “We’re doing a bake sale for Ukraine,” the 7-year-old said. Locke and his cousin, Maple, were selling scones, muffins and cookies they had baked, and planned to send the profits to aid groups.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin reaches new 4-year agreement with police union

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has reached an agreement with the Austin Police Association (APA) for a new four-year police contract. The City said the agreement includes oversight provisions and efforts to boost Austin Police Department recruitment, to deal with an ongoing officer shortage. The current contract...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX

February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Austin nonprofit graduating much-needed HVAC technicians

AUSTIN, Texas — Local nonprofit Skillpoint Alliance will soon send a new batch of much-needed HVAC technicians out into the workforce. On Friday, the nonprofit is hosting its first HVAC class graduation of 2023. The ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the Skillpoint Alliance South Campus.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Special Tree Disposal Services for Georgetown Residents

The following is a news release from the City of Georgetown, TX. The City of Georgetown will offer two, special tree disposal services for Georgetown residents in the wake for Winter Storm Mara (Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2023): A special curbside collection and an additional drop-off location. These services are for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

